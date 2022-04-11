Man, 26, fatally shot in South Shore

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
About 5:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, arm and thigh, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
He has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
