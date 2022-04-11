The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022

Man, 26, fatally shot in South Shore

The 26-year-old was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man, 26, fatally shot in South Shore
A man was fatally shot Apr. 11, 2022, in South Shore.

A man was fatally shot Apr. 11, 2022, in South Shore.

Getty File Photo

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 5:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was walking out of a store in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, arm and thigh, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
United adding 1,000 jobs in local hiring binge
Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at specter of elusive ‘ghost guns’
Lightfoot unveils upgrades to summer jobs program, Youth Service Corps
No sign of forced entry in double murder at Uptown senior home
Kmart nears extinction
El Milagro workers cite raises, but say abuses continue
The Latest
merlin_95681170.jpg
Business
United adding 1,000 jobs in local hiring binge
The carrier plans a career fair Wednesday at the United Center.
By David Roeder
 
A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday.
Politics
Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at specter of elusive ‘ghost guns’
The Illinois measure — which is on its way to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk — requires all firearms, including 3D printed guns, to have serial numbers, which would effectively ban ghost guns. It’s the lack of those identifying numbers that have made the guns undetectable.
By Tina Sfondeles and Frank Main
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Lightfoot unveils upgrades to summer jobs program, Youth Service Corps
All summer jobs earmarked for young people ages 14 to 24 will pay the city’s minimum wage: $15 an hour. That’s up to $1,800 extra in the pockets of young people whose families need it most.
By Fran Spielman
 
Brewers_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal looking ahead after hectic 12 months
Madrigal is still a foundational piece in Chicago, just for a different team with a different timeline after getting traded while recovering from a severe injury.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Picked-over store shelves reflect a shortage of infant formula.
Baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Nutrition recall: Nearly 30% of popular brands sold out
It’s been harder to find since Abbott Nutrtion issued a recall in February for select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas made at a plant in Sturgis Michigan.
By Mike Snider | USA Today
 