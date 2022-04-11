Woman killed, man critically wounded in Canaryville shooting

A woman was killed and a man critically wounded in a shooting Monday evening in Canaryville on the South Side.

The pair was driving about 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West Root Street when a sedan pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman, 19, was struck in the body and then crashed their vehicle into a building, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

