Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are warmhearted today. More than ever, you are in touch with your hidden self, your sense of spirituality and your inner soul. Because of this, you are willing to help someone in need, even if it requires sacrifice and effort on your part.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to work with a charitable organization with a mandate to help those in need. Not only will you be inspired to work with groups, you will also be inspired to help a friend. This is a good day to make personal goals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might make a public stance about something, and by doing so, others will admire your compassion and your caring attitude. Possibly, you will meet someone in the position of authority who is helpful to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you are captivated by ideas, especially ideas that are philosophical, metaphysical or related to life belief systems. You’re eager to learn more because you want to improve yourself along with your ability to benefit others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are a generous sign; and today, someone or something will prompt you to be generous or to help a person in need. You might also do this through fundraising or encouraging others to follow your lead. (Even a little help can be so meaningful to someone else.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A marvelous conjunction of Jupiter and Neptune now occurs opposite your sign today. This particular astrological event has not occurred for 166 years. One of the things it will do is make you appreciate your partners and close friends. You might even put someone on a pedestal?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Some of you might experience marvelous job opportunities at this time. Others will experience a wonderful boost to your health. Meanwhile, many of you will want to help or assist a coworker or work on projects that benefit the greater good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Artistic inspiration will come easily to you today, which is why this is a great day for artists or anyone working on a creative project. A vacation will be inspirational. Relations with children will be special and precious. You might even be excited about sports, in a special way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Something will give you a warm feeling in your tummy that is related to home or family today. In fact, certain members of your family will take pleasure in being generous to each other. You will feel inspired to help a family member as well. This influence might prompt you to redecorate at home. Something whimsical?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your mind is full of day dreams and fantasies. In addition, your ability to visualize and imagine things is spectacular. That’s why this is a wonderful day for those of who you who write fiction or poetry or paint. Meanwhile, conversations with others will be warm and sympathetic. You want to help.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might attract wealth to you today. You might also see ways to boost your income by exploring issues related to gas, oil, cosmetics, alcohol, drugs, pharmaceuticals and dealing with foreign interests. Many of you will be charitable and generous today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

An unusual lineup of planets is taking place in your sign today. (The last time this occurred was March 17, 1856.) You will be inspired by something or someone today. You might be attracted to mystical beliefs and religious ideas. Beauty and the arts will move you.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Andy Garcia (1956) shares your birthday today. You have a playful, witty and sparkling personality. Personally, you are determined; and because of this, you can surmount obstacles and challenges. You have high expectations for yourself and others. Simplicity will be a theme for your life this year. Now is the time to build strong foundations to secure your future.

