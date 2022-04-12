The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

31 years in prison for man who opened fire at Chicago police station, wounding three officers before he was shot

The sentence was handed down Monday after Lovelle Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery against a police officer.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 31 years in prison for man who opened fire at Chicago police station, wounding three officers before he was shot
Chicago_Police_Officer_Shot_05.jpeg

Chicago Police investigate at the 25th District station, 555 W. Grand Ave., on the Northwest Side, July 30, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin | Sun-Times

A man who opened fire from the back seat of a Chicago police car, injuring three officers before he was shot and left paralyzed, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Monday after Lovelle Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery against a police officer.

Jordan had been arrested in July of 2020 after getting into a stolen 2018 Porsche in the Austin neighborhood and managed to hide a gun in his clothes when he was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Lovelle_Jordan.jpeg

Lovelle Jordan

Once handcuffed, his hands behind his back, Jordan pleaded with officers to let him move his hands to the front of his body. Officers said no. Jordan was placed in a police SUV and taken to the Grand Central District police station at 5555 W. Grand Ave.

While in the SUV, Jordan was able to move his hands to the front and pulled the gun from his clothes, police said. Once at the station,an officer opened the back door of the SUV and Jordan opened fire.

Jordan fired at least five shots, striking an officer in the shoulder and neck, prosecutors said. Two other officers suffered less serious wounds: One was shot in his protective vest, but the bullet didn’t penetrate; the other officer was wounded in the hip.

Next Up In News
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
Following AG’s lead, consent decree monitor urges CPD to halt push for more ‘positive’ interactions
2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
Chicago Joe’s auction: ‘Everything is being sold’
Little Village residents gather to mark 2-year anniversary of botched smokestack demolition that covered area in dust
The Latest
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown (C) poses for pictures with other officers at a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city’s requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Only about 65 percent of the city’s police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775726853
Police Reform
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
While the Chicago Police Department is at some level of compliance with roughly three-fourths of a federal consent decree, a new report raises alarms about staffing, a delayed foot pursuit policy and efforts to build community trust.
By Tom Schuba
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Police Reform
Following AG’s lead, consent decree monitor urges CPD to halt push for more ‘positive’ interactions
CPD Supt. David Brown set a goal of 1.5 million such interactions this year. The Illinois attorney general’s office already likened the initiative to a “quota system” that’s “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Grace Longo with the tom turkey she bagged with a crossbow. Provided photo
Sports
Young Chicago woman arrows a wild turkey to earn Turkey of the Week
Grace Longo arrowed a tom turkey last week, her first with a bow, to earn Turkey of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Girls forced to end friendship as parents feud over vaccine
8-year-old doesn’t understand why she can’t see her lifelong BFF from a family that refuses to get the jab.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Slow cooker chili is simple and inexpensive. Consider wrapping a few spoonfuls of the chili in warmed flour tortillas and serving it with lime wedges.
Recipes
Menu planner: Slow cooker chicken chili won’t take up too much time or money
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 