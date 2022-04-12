31 years in prison for man who opened fire at Chicago police station, wounding three officers before he was shot

A man who opened fire from the back seat of a Chicago police car, injuring three officers before he was shot and left paralyzed, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Monday after Lovelle Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery against a police officer.

Jordan had been arrested in July of 2020 after getting into a stolen 2018 Porsche in the Austin neighborhood and managed to hide a gun in his clothes when he was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Lovelle Jordan

Once handcuffed, his hands behind his back, Jordan pleaded with officers to let him move his hands to the front of his body. Officers said no. Jordan was placed in a police SUV and taken to the Grand Central District police station at 5555 W. Grand Ave.

While in the SUV, Jordan was able to move his hands to the front and pulled the gun from his clothes, police said. Once at the station,an officer opened the back door of the SUV and Jordan opened fire.

Jordan fired at least five shots, striking an officer in the shoulder and neck, prosecutors said. Two other officers suffered less serious wounds: One was shot in his protective vest, but the bullet didn’t penetrate; the other officer was wounded in the hip.

