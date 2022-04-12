The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Nation/World News Politics

‘Substantial likelihood’ that feds committed wrongdoing in ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California

The finding, now forwarded to Attorney General Merrick Garland, involves the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, already under Justice Department scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

By Mike Balsamo | APMichael R. Sisak | AP
   
SHARE ‘Substantial likelihood’ that feds committed wrongdoing in ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California
The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, a women’s prison where a government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” that the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination. The prison already has been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, a women’s prison where a government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” that the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination. The prison already has been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

Ben Margot / AP

A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at a women’s prison in California that already has been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel now wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to step in to investigate the accusations.

That’s after multiple whistleblower complaints were filed earlier this year by union officials at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. According to the complaints, senior Bureau of Prisons officials failed to act to resolve the accusations of workplace contamination.

The union had repeatedly complained that correctional officers and other prison workers and inmates were being exposed to potentially hazardous mold and asbestos but says those concerns were ignored.

“Management’s failure to address unsafe and dangerous working conditions at FCI Dublin has put the health and safety of both employees and inmates at considerable risk,” Dublin union president Edward Canales said. “We look forward to the outcome of this investigation, which we hope will result in the unsafe conditions being remedied and appropriate disciplinary actions being taken against the managers who failed to act.”

The Office of Special Counsel said that, although it found “a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing” based on the complaint it received, the referral to Garland doesn’t constitute its final determination. It said the case remains open until the agency submits its final report, which will be forwarded to President Joe Biden and Congress.

Emery Nelson, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons, said, “All safety concerns reported by staff at Dublin are being addressed.”

Related

The Justice Department has been investigating accusations of misconduct at Dublin, where five employees — including the former warden — have been charged with sexually abusing inmates. An Associated Press investigation earlier this year uncovered a pattern of sexual misconduct and a culture that enabled it to continue for years.

After that investigation was published, whistleblowers at the prison said they were being attacked for having spoken up. The Bureau of Prisons launched a task force of 18 senior executives who visited the prison in March to assess the conditions there and work to reform the facility. The agency’s director, Michael Carvajal, also visited the prison.

The Justice Department said it has received the letter, “appreciates OSC’s responsiveness to these concerns” and that the Bureau of Prisons is “addressing concerns raised by staff at Dublin and working to ensure that all facilities are operating under safe, healthy conditions.”

Next Up In News
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
Downstate Amazon warehouse partially collapsed during tornado wasn’t built properly: lawyer
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
Loop Flood dampens world’s view of Chicago
Woman dies after unattended cooking catches fire in Lincoln Park apartment
The Latest
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown (C) poses for pictures with other officers at a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city’s requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Only about 65 percent of the city’s police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775726853
Police Reform
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
While the Chicago Police Department is at some level of compliance with roughly three-fourths of a federal consent decree, a new report raises alarms about staffing, a delayed foot pursuit policy and efforts to build community trust.
By Tom Schuba
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
Police Reform
CPD should halt controversial push for more ‘positive’ interactions, monitor says in echoing AG
CPD Supt. David Brown set a goal of 1.5 million such interactions this year. The Illinois attorney general’s office already likened the initiative to a “quota system” that’s “rife with significant downsides.”
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
merlin_91632536.jpeg
U.S. Census
What the 2020 U.S. Census tells us about how Chicago has changed
Stories from the Sun-Times’ series looking at what the 2020 Census tells us about how Chicago has changed.
By Matt Moore
 
The aftermath of the partial collapse of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, in December.
Downstate Illinois
Downstate Amazon warehouse partially collapsed during tornado wasn’t built properly: lawyer
Six people died after a tornado damaged the Edwardsville warehouse in December 2021.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A sign for the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Man who cooperated with feds against ‘Uncle Mick’ gambling ring cuts deal
Keith Benson admitted Tuesday that he took money for Vincent DelGiudice from Chicago to an unnamed individual in Las Vegas, who was then supposed to take it to Costa Rica to help fund DelGiudice’s gambling operation.
By Jon Seidel
 