Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and ‘Aladdin’ star, dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the raspy-voiced standup comedian and the voice of Iago, the scarlet macaw parrot in the “Aladdin” film franchise has died. He was 67.

Gottfried’s family revealed his passing in a post Tuesday on the comedian’s Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the post stated “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad dayfor all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Since 2014 he hosted “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” devoted to conversations about classic movies with Hollywood filmmakers.

Known as “the comedian’s comedian,” Gottfried honed his standup skills in New York comedy clubs and across the country, including Chicago’s Zanie’s. He was also hired as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member in 1980, but soon segued to MTV where his brash comedy style came into its own. He also appeared on Season 14 of the NBC reality series “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Gottfried’s movie credits include the 2017 documentary “Gilbert,” 1980’s ‘Problem Child” and “Beverly Hills Cop 2” in 1987.

Other animated film voiceover work included “Family Guy,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He also was the voice of the Aflac duck in series of TV commercials for the insurance company until 2011.

More to come...