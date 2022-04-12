3 people seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse

Three people were seriously hurt after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a home on the West Side.
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
One person, who was trapped under the rubble, was in critical condition, officials said. Two others were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
The Latest
“I love that everybody has a good time, and everybody is friendly,” said one diehard Sox fan at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday for the game against the Seattle Mariners. “That’s what it should be about: safety and friendship and just meeting people.”
In an interview, the hospital’s general counsel would not say if Miller was fired or if he quit.
Ethan Holland was named chief of the county’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
Cubs manager David Ross served his automatic one-game suspension on Tuesday when the Cubs opened a two-game series against the Pirates.
Rabbis and Jewish organizations are working around the clock in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe to ensure that Jews who remain in Ukraine and refugees who have fled can to celebrate the holiday.