Tuesday, April 12, 2022
3 people seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse

The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people were injured in a porch collapse April 12, 2022, on the West Side.

Chicago Fire Department

Three people were seriously hurt after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a home on the West Side.

One person, who was trapped under the rubble, was in critical condition, officials said. Two others were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

