Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse

A man was killed and two others were seriously hurt after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a West Side home with a history of code violations.

The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, injuring two men and trapping the third, Chicago fire officials said.

Anthony Wright, 53, was pulled from under “heavy stone debris” and pronounced dead, fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another man, 68, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with “crush injuries” and was listed in critical condition, officials said.

One man remains trapped under heavy stone debris at 3418 Jackson. Grave condition. Crews working with tools to free victim. pic.twitter.com/bagmuRyYhP — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 12, 2022

A third man, 32, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken left leg and injured back, officials said. His condition was stabilized.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while responding to the scene.

Chicago Buildings Department records indicate a permit was issued to replace a porch at the rear of the building in 2003. The building was cited for code violations in a 2015 inspection, including for “washed out mortar” on all three floors of the facade, and a missing window sash on the rear porch.

The owner listed in property records did not immediately return calls from the Sun-Times.

The listed owner apparently filed for bankruptcy two weeks ago, online records show. The owner had been sued by the city over code violations in 2007, according to court records.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

