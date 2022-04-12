The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse

The collapse happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
image_from_ios.jpg

A man was killed and two others were injured in a porch collapse April 12, 2022, on the West Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man was killed and two others were seriously hurt after a porch collapsed Tuesday at a West Side home with a history of code violations.

The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, injuring two men and trapping the third, Chicago fire officials said.

Anthony Wright, 53, was pulled from under “heavy stone debris” and pronounced dead, fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another man, 68, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with “crush injuries” and was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A third man, 32, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken left leg and injured back, officials said. His condition was stabilized.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while responding to the scene.

Chicago Buildings Department records indicate a permit was issued to replace a porch at the rear of the building in 2003. The building was cited for code violations in a 2015 inspection, including for “washed out mortar” on all three floors of the facade, and a missing window sash on the rear porch.

The owner listed in property records did not immediately return calls from the Sun-Times.

The listed owner apparently filed for bankruptcy two weeks ago, online records show. The owner had been sued by the city over code violations in 2007, according to court records.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Next Up In News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s art, fur coat, awards in auction to benefit opera
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises
Federal mole Danny Solis set to be arraigned on bribery charge
Fertilizer crunch, soaring prices resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine threaten world food supplies
3 children in car uninjured after driver is fatally shot and crashes in Little Village
Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights
The Latest
In this image from video, Elizabeth Haynie Wainstein (right) hangs up a piece of modern art belonging to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg inside Potomack Company Auctions in Alexandria, Virginia.
Entertainment and Culture
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s art, fur coat, awards in auction to benefit opera
Some 150 items from Ginsburg’s office and home at the Watergate are available in an online auction to benefit opera in Washington.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press
 
Loyola’s Brooks Bahr (99) sacks Rochester’s Hank Beatty (8).
High School Football
High school football notebook: Brooks Bahr picks Michigan, Frank Covey heads to Northwestern, Ken Leonard prepares to retire
Loyola’s Brooks Bahr is heading to the defending Big Ten champions after committing to Michigan last month.
By Mike Clark
 
A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philadelphia, Feb. 16, 2022.
Coronavirus
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises
The requirement will now extend through May 3, 2022.
By Associated Press
 
Ricky Martin performs at the HSBC arena in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 25, 2000. His Latin pop hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca” is among the 25 songs, albums, historical recordings being inducted into the National Recording Registry.&nbsp;
Music
‘Livin’ La Vida Loca,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ among songs added to National Recording Registry
Albums that were added to the registry include Linda Ronstadt’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” Alicia Keys’ “Songs In A Minor” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Low End Theory,” among others.
By Kristin M. Hall | Associated Press
 
Ald. Danny Solis comments on the city’s bid for the Obama Library in the rear of the City Council Chambers. Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Crime
Federal mole Danny Solis set to be arraigned on bribery charge
The telephone hearing is the first time the former City Council member has been forced to make a court appearance, of sorts, since his work as a secret federal cooperator was exposed by the Chicago Sun-Times in January 2019.
By Jon Seidel
 