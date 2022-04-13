The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Person found dead in house fire in Gresham

About 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, that was on fire.

Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found dead inside a house fire Wednesday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was found on the first floor of a residence that was on fire in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other reported injuries. The Chicago Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

