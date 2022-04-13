Person found dead in house fire in Gresham

A man was found dead inside a house fire Wednesday morning in Gresham on the South Side.
About 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was found on the first floor of a residence that was on fire in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other reported injuries. The Chicago Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire.
