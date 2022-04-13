NBA announces Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule

The Bulls will have a little extra rest between Games 1 and 2 of their playoff series against the Bucks.
The NBA released the Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule, with the teams opening on Sunday in Milwaukee and not playing again until Wednesday April 20. The series heads to the United Center for Games 3 and 4 on Friday April 22 and Sunday April 24.
Game 1 Sunday: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. on TNT
Game 2 Wednesday April 20: at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
Game 3 Friday April 22: United Center, 7:30 p.m. on ABC-7
Game 4 Sunday April 24: United Center, noon on ABC-7
*Game 5 Wednesday April 27: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD
*Game 6 Friday April 29: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD
*Game 7 Sunday May 1: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD
*if necessary
The Latest
Fertilizer crunch, soaring prices resulting from Russia’s war on Ukraine threaten world food supplies
The war has pushed up the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer, and led to sanctions against Russia, a major fertilizer exporter. The impact is being felt globally.
The children — 3, 6, and 8 — and the man were stopped at a red light on Cermak Road Wednesday morning when a vehicle pulled up and three people inside opened fire, police said.
Here’s the saga of Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, wrangling in a really big flathead catfish from the Rock River with joy.
About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew.
The 49-year-old man was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.