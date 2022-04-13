NBA announces Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule

The Bulls will have a little extra rest between Games 1 and 2 of their playoff series against the Bucks.

The NBA released the Bulls-Bucks playoff schedule, with the teams opening on Sunday in Milwaukee and not playing again until Wednesday April 20. The series heads to the United Center for Games 3 and 4 on Friday April 22 and Sunday April 24.

Game 1 Sunday: at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 2 Wednesday April 20: at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. on TNT

Game 3 Friday April 22: United Center, 7:30 p.m. on ABC-7

Game 4 Sunday April 24: United Center, noon on ABC-7

*Game 5 Wednesday April 27: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD

*Game 6 Friday April 29: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD

*Game 7 Sunday May 1: at Milwaukee, time and TV TBD

*if necessary

