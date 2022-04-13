The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox-Red Sox will inaugurate Peacock’s ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’

Peacock will stream games produced by NBC Sports for 18 straight weeks beginning on May 8. The first six games will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the remaining ones beginning at 11 a.m. The first game between the White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.

The White Sox-Red Sox game on May 8 will be the first streamed on NBC’s Peacock service.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Peacock’s Sunday morning Major League Baseball package will be called “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” NBC Sports said Wednesday.

Peacock will stream games produced by NBC Sports for 18 straight weeks beginning on May 8. The first six games will begin at 10:30 a.m. Chicago time with the remaining ones beginning at 11 a.m.

The first game between the White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.

On each of the Sundays a game is on Peacock, it will be the exclusive home of live MLB action until 12:30 p.m., when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.

Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which features the top minor-league prospects. The game will be played during All-Star Week festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July.

