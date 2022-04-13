The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
MLB Sports

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw throws 7 perfect innings before getting pulled

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had reliever Alex Vesla start the eighth inning.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw throws 7 perfect innings before getting pulled
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw didn’t get to finish a potential perfect game after manager Dave Roberts pulled him after seven innings.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw didn’t get to finish a potential perfect game after manager Dave Roberts pulled him after seven innings.

Craig Lassig/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut, dominating the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters.

But he never got a chance to enter the baseball history books after Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had reliever Alex Vesla start the eighth inning. The Dodgers won the game 7-0.

Vesla gave up a single to Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the eighth inning to break up a potential combined no-hitter.

Starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers, Kershaw needed only 80 pitches to breeze through seven innings on a cold Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. He struck out the side in the sixth and fanned every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela, who grounded out to third and flied out to right.

Twins star Byron Buxton struck out all three times he faced Kershaw, who was making his first career start at Target Field.

Urshela hit a sharp grounder up the middle with two outs in the seventh that skidded under Kershaw’s glove as he tried to backhand the ball, but shortstop Trea Turner was shaded far enough left to reach it and make a spot-on throw for the out to end the inning.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Kershaw, who re-signed with the Dodgers for $17 million this year after missing more than two months in 2021 with inflammation in his left forearm, was slotted fifth in the rotation out of the gate to give his arm more time to build up strength in light of the lockout-limited spring training schedule.

With his slider in midseason form, Kershaw had the heavy presence of Dodgers fans in attendance for the rare game at Minnesota on their feet often as the anticipation of Kershaw’s feat kept building. Kershaw threw a no-hitter on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

Next Up In MLB
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks tries to put 2021 behind him, loss to Pirates reminiscent of struggles
White Sox-Red Sox will inaugurate Peacock’s ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
Luis Robert puts on a show in White Sox’ home opener
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock land on injured list; Jimmy Lambert to start Thursday
Cubs’ Drew Smyly shuts down Pirates; Seiya Suzuki homers twice in win
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
The Latest
Alderman Danny Solis, 25th Ward, during Chicago City Council meeting, Wednesday, February 13, 2013. | John H. White~Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Bulls
With a rosy outlook like mine, you, too, can see the Bulls upsetting the Bucks in the first round
Let’s look at how the massive underdogs can forget their woes against Milwaukee.
By Rick Morrissey
 
CFD_arm_patch.jpg
News
Woman dies after unattended cooking catches fire in Lincoln Park apartment
Smoke alarms went off in the hallway outside her third-story apartment, at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., but there was no working alarm in her studio that could’ve alerted her that smoke was filing her apartment, a fire official said.
By David Struett
 
Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Timothy Evans, left, chats with U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, during a centennial celebration for the life of Harold Washington at Harold Washington Library on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
La Voz Chicago
Celebración del centenario del ex alcalde Harold Washington recuerda su histórica elección
El primer alcalde negro de Chicago, que murió en su despacho en 1987, habría celebrado el viernes su 100º cumpleaños.
By Andy Grimm
 
Ald. Danny Solis (25th). | Sun-Times files
La Voz Chicago
El acuerdo de cooperación de Solís con los federales se hace público
Todo esto ocurre un día antes de que Solís comparezca ante la jueza federal de distrito Andrea Wood.
By Jon SeidelTim Novak, and 1 more
 