Start of White Sox, Mariners delayed by rain

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled home game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night is being delayed by rain.

The game, slated to begin at 6:10 p.m., has been rescheduled for a 6:55 p.m. start.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch for the Sox against Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young award with the Blue Jays last season.

The Sox defeated the Mariners 3-2 in their home opener Tuesday, improving to 3-1 after they lost their season opener to the Tigers Friday.

The Mariners and Sox are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at 1:10 p.m. A rainout Wednesday night would force the teams to play a doubleheader Thursday. The Mariners are not scheduled to play the Sox in Chicago after this series.

The Mariners play their home opener Friday night in Seattle.

