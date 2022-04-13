The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Start of White Sox, Mariners delayed by rain

White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel was scheduled to oppose Mariners lefty Robbie Ray

Daryl Van Schouwen
   
It’s raining at Guaranteed Rate Field, and the start of the White Sox game against the Mariners is delayed.

The start of the White Sox game against the Mariners is being delayed by rain. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The start of the White Sox’ scheduled home game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night is being delayed by rain.

The game, slated to begin at 6:10 p.m., has been rescheduled for a 6:55 p.m. start.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to pitch for the Sox against Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, who won the AL Cy Young award with the Blue Jays last season.

The Sox defeated the Mariners 3-2 in their home opener Tuesday, improving to 3-1 after they lost their season opener to the Tigers Friday.

The Mariners and Sox are scheduled to complete the series Thursday at 1:10 p.m. A rainout Wednesday night would force the teams to play a doubleheader Thursday. The Mariners are not scheduled to play the Sox in Chicago after this series.

The Mariners play their home opener Friday night in Seattle.

