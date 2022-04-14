The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Eat Well Lifestyles Well

Is a flexitarian diet right for you?

As the name suggests, it describes a flexible, semi-vegetarian diet that emphasizes, but is not limited to, plant foods.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Densie Webb
SHARE Is a flexitarian diet right for you?
This flexible dietary pattern allows for a transition to greater intake of plant foods, without sacrificing food preferences.

This flexible dietary pattern allows for a transition to greater intake of plant foods, without sacrificing food preferences.

Dreamstime/TNS

There’s an ongoing dietary movement shifting focus away from animal products toward plant foods; this is no secret. And there are many reasons people might limit or avoid meat, including religious beliefs, concern for the ethical treatment of animals, health concerns, and concerns about the well-being of the planet. While most people think of vegetarian or vegan diets as the only options, there is another one—a flexitarian diet.

Most everyone has an idea of what constitutes a vegetarian or a vegan diet, but what about a “flexitarian” diet? A blend of the terms “flexible” and “vegetarian,” the term was introduced more than a decade ago, and was even entered into the dictionary in 2014, making it official.

As the name suggests, it describes a flexible, semi-vegetarian diet that emphasizes, but is not limited to, plant foods. That makes it less restrictive than a vegetarian or vegan diet, as it allows for the inclusion of small amounts of animal products, like meat, eggs and dairy foods. In other words, the diet boosts the intake of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, while keeping meat and other animal products to a minimum. This is good news for meat lovers who want to eat more healthfully, but don’t want to completely eliminate hamburgers or steak from their diets. It avoids the “all-or-nothing” approach associated with vegetarianism or veganism.

There are even more specific diet classifications that describe the philosophies behind reducing meat consumption, such as “climatarian,” which describes reduction in beef and lamb consumption for the benefit of the planet, and “reducetarian,” which describes a diet that aims to include less meat — red meat, poultry and seafood—as well as less dairy and fewer eggs, regardless of how much intake is reduced or the motivation behind it. There is even a Reducetarian Foundation to promote the diet philosophy.

Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner author of “The Flexitarian Diet: The Mostly Vegetarian Way to Lose Weight, Be Healthier, Prevent Disease, and Add Years to Your Life” laid out a plan in her book for the flexitarian way of eating. In the book, she classifies flexitarians as beginners, advanced and experts. The higher the classification, the fewer animal foods she prescribes. The meat prescriptions range from having six to eight meatless meals to fifteen or more meatless meals each week.

However, Jessica Cording, MS, RD, CDN, INHC, dietitian, health coach, and author of “The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Health Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety,” believes strict classifications don’t always work. “I think that the optimal number of animal-based meals per week can vary from one individual to the next,” she says.

While a flexitarian diet is sometimes used as a transition to a vegan or vegetarian diet with a stricter limitation or elimination of meat and other animal products, it doesn’t have to be viewed as a temporary transition diet. It can be a permanent healthy lifestyle change. The beauty of the flexitarian diet is that it allows for splurges on special occasions like hot dogs on the Fourth of July, turkey at Thanksgiving and eggnog at Christmas.

Each year, US News & World Report magazine ranks popular diets. For 2021, it evaluated 39 diets and, once again, the flexitarian diet ranked second (tied with the DASH diet—Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) only to the Mediterranean diet, as the best diet overall. If you look closely, you’ll find that flexitarian diets can be quite similar to the No. 1-ranked Mediterranean diet.

A review of 25 studies evaluated the health benefits of flexitarian or semi-vegetarian diets. Early findings suggest that diets that limit the intake of animal foods were linked to improved body weight, and improved indicators of metabolic health, blood pressure, and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. It has even been suggested that following a Flexitarian diet can be beneficial to brain health.

Previous studies have shown a significant association between meat intake and body mass index (BMI). The greater the meat intake, the higher the BMI. Your BMI is a rough measure of your weight relative to your height. (If you want to know your BMI, you can find several BMI calculators online.) While BMI is not a perfect predictor of health, researchers have found that the higher your BMI, the greater risk for certain diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, gallstones, breathing problems and certain cancers.

While dietitian Cording says the term “flexitarian” is familiar to nutrition professionals and people deeply interested in food and nutrition, it’s not a widely recognized or used term. But based on what we know about the flexitarian way of eating and its health benefits, that’s likely to change.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Ask the Doctors: Resistance training helps sleep, study suggests
For weekend warriors, most Achilles tendon ruptures heal as well without surgery, study finds
Preserving nutrients in food: some practical tips
Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to
Flavonoids a flavorful way to boost heart, brain health
Character hugs returning to Disney parks, cruises
The Latest
White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a 440-foot home run off reigning Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray of the Mariners on Wednesday night.
White Sox
White Sox get good news on Eloy Jimenez, Josh Harrison
Jimenez suffered only a bruise when he fouled a ball off his left ankle Wednesday night — he could pinch-hit against the Mariners on Thursday. Harrison has back soreness but “should play” this weekend against the Rays, manager Tony La Russa said.
By Mark Potash
 
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Man fatally shot near fitness center in west suburban West Dundee
Police responded to the parking lot of Esporta Fitness, 400 N. 8th St., after getting calls of shots fired.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, pose for photographs after their wedding outside their residence in Mumbai, India, on Thursday.
Movies and TV
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marry in Mumbai
He is the grandson of veteran actor-director Raj Kapoor, who was rated as Bollywood’s best showman.
By Ashok Sharma | Associated Press
 
Approximate location where Chicago police killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo (shown in photo), in an alleyway near 24th and Sawyer.
Chicago
Civilian review agency concludes investigation into fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it has forwarded its findings to Police Supt. David Brown. COPA did not disclose its recommendations.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died May, 3, 2021 pinned between a CTA train and the platform.
Crime
Two armed robberies minutes apart at a CTA Pink Line station in Lawndale
The robberies happened early Thursday in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 