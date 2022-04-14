Congress must make the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes

It is long past time for those who have the most to pay their fair share! This Tax Day, our elected leaders need to finally do right by our families and economy by passing common-sense tax policies like extending the monthly child tax credit checks and taxing billionaires and mega-corporations.

Moms and our families are hurting and our unfair tax policies are part of the problem, but there are solutions before Congress right now that would make a big difference. Inflation is costing the average U.S. household an additional $296 a month, according to Moody’s Analytics, but the monthly child tax credit payments would offset that cost for most families if Congress were to extend it in the economic reconciliation package being debated right now.

The monthly checks make a huge difference and were responsible for an unprecedented reduction in child poverty of almost 40%.

This reduction in child poverty can be paid for by making sure the ultra-wealthy finally pay their fair share. American billionaires’ collective fortunes skyrocketed by 70% during the pandemic, while families have struggled with unemployment, lack of child care, and food insecurity. Congress must tax billionaires once and for all and use that money to fund programs that lift up our families and struggling communities.

This isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s how we boost our economy for everyone

Matt Geer, Willow Springs

Let citizens report bad drivers

The expressways and streets have become extremely dangerous to drive on since the pandemic of the last two years.

Where are the public safety announcements, drivers education classes, and 1-800 numbers about ‘How am I driving?’ We need to put citizens to work stopping reckless drivers before the summer gets here. We need a law that will let ordinary citizens report people running stop signs, driving in dangerous patterns or speeding. First report, driver gets warning; second report, driver gets another warning; third report in one month, driver gets a $300 ticket. The reports would have to be from three different people.

This will slow down some of the reckless driving and let parents know if their teens are driving recklessly. Also, the three people who report the driver will get to split the fine after some of the costs are deducted. We could fashion the law after the Texas law that offers citizens bounties.

Police, politicians, and other law enforcement have refused to step up to the plate to make our expressways and streets safer, so give us citizens a chance.

Marvin Neely, Calumet City

