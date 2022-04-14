The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
White Sox’ game Friday night is on Apple TV+; here’s how to find it

If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing to the streaming service.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
   
White Sox fans, make sure you have access to streaming service Apple TV+ because that will be the only place to watch the game Friday night against the Rays.

Deep breaths. You can do this.

If you have an internet connection, you can watch the game for free without subscribing. Go to the Apple TV app, which can be found on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD and tv.apple.com. It’s also on smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes. If you’re a Comcast customer, for example, Apple TV+ is available under the Apps tab. You might be asked to sign in using an Apple ID.

After opening Apple TV+, you’ll find “Friday Night Baseball” at the top of the page. Click or tap on the image. You might need to swipe left on some devices. From there, you can start streaming, but functions such as pause and fast-forward aren’t available with the broadcast.

Orioles announcer Melanie Newman, analysts Chris Young and Hannah Keyser and reporter Brooke Fletcher will call the game. The broadcasts include a pregame and postgame show, as well as a rules analyst. Former umpire Brian Gorman – who famously drew Hawk Harrelson’s wrath for ejecting former Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle in 2005 – is the first to fill such a role on an MLB broadcast.

Apple TV+’s exclusive “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders debuted last week to mixed reviews. Produced by MLB Network, the broadcasts looked great with a sharp picture and graphics that are on-brand. The announcing crews left a lot to be desired, though.

The Sox return to Apple TV+ on May 6 against the Red Sox. The Cubs will appear on the streamer May 13 against the Diamondbacks and June 24 against the Cardinals.

Remote patrol

Some radio broadcasts of the Bulls’ first-round playoff series will shift from The Score to WBBM-AM (780) because of conflicts with Cubs games. For Games 1 and 2, the broadcasts will begin on WBBM, then move to The Score after a condensed Cubs postgame show. The Score will carry Game 3 and WBBM will carry Game 4 in their entirety.

