7-year-old struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, critically wounded

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.
The child was struck by an SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical but “stable” condition, fire officials said.
Chicago police have not yet released information on the incident.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
Family’s frantic search ends at hospital where they find father in a coma after a carjacking: ‘Robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead’
The Latest
Bryants’ Cubs memories include plenty of highlights, but one of his lasting contributions to MLB came out of a contentious chapter with the Cubs.
Ineffective campaign finance rules, allowing alderpersons to make unilateral decisions on many permits and zoning changes and permitting elected officeholders to represent clients seeking government aid invite corruption.
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in two months and the latest red flag in the state’s three-week upswing in infections.
In culinary speak, the correct term for cooking eggs in their shell is “hard-cooking.”
Jamay Nellum-Fane first turned to the cannabinoid to deal with job-related stress and treat postpartum depression. Now she’s retired and encouraging other cops to try it.