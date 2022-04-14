The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 14, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

7-year-old struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, critically wounded

The child was struck by an SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 7-year-old struck by SUV in Humboldt Park, critically wounded
A boy was struck by an SUV Apr. 14, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

A boy was struck by an SUV Apr. 14, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 7-year-old boy was critically hurt in a crash Thursday evening in Humboldt Park.

The child was struck by an SUV near the intersection of Iowa Street and Hamlin Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical but “stable” condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the incident.

Next Up In News
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
From CPD to CBD: Burnt out Chicago cop now selling hemp derivative to help officers de-stress
Family’s frantic search ends at hospital where they find father in a coma after a carjacking: ‘Robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead’
Union League Boys & Girls Clubs spend spring break preparing for Earth Day
Gasoline isn’t all that’s gone up
At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet
The Latest
The Rockies and Kris Bryant hosted the Cubs, Bryant’s former team, at Coors Field on Thursday.
How Kris Bryant’s Cubs tenure is impacting the next generation of MLB players
Bryants’ Cubs memories include plenty of highlights, but one of his lasting contributions to MLB came out of a contentious chapter with the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Then-Ald. Daniel Solis speaks at a Chicago City Council meeting in 2018.
Editorials
When even onetime reformers turn corrupt, we must strengthen good government laws
Ineffective campaign finance rules, allowing alderpersons to make unilateral decisions on many permits and zoning changes and permitting elected officeholders to represent clients seeking government aid invite corruption.
By CST Editorial Board
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are on the rise in Illinois again.
Coronavirus
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in two months and the latest red flag in the state’s three-week upswing in infections.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Hard-boiled eggs prepared in various ways are a staple at many Easter and Passover gatherings.
Taste
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
In culinary speak, the correct term for cooking eggs in their shell is “hard-cooking.”
By USA TODAY Network
 
merlin_105165856.jpg
Marijuana
From CPD to CBD: Burnt out Chicago cop now selling hemp derivative to help officers de-stress
Jamay Nellum-Fane first turned to the cannabinoid to deal with job-related stress and treat postpartum depression. Now she’s retired and encouraging other cops to try it.
By Tom Schuba
 