5 hurt, 2 seriously, in Dan Ryan crash near Chinatown

Five people were hurt in a crash Thursday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chinatown, officials said.

Two cars crashed on a Dan Ryan feeder ramp just before 10 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

A male and female were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Two males were taken to Insight Hospital and another to Rush Medical Center. They were all listed in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.