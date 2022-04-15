The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Religion News Pilsen

PHOTOS: Stations of the Cross procession moves through Pilsen on Good Friday

The Via Crucis procession reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE PHOTOS: Stations of the Cross procession moves through Pilsen on Good Friday
An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday.

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

After two years of live-streamed and scaled-down events, hundreds gathered in Pilsen on Good Friday for the 45th annual Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish.

The procession reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion. It started about 9 a.m. at Providence of God Parish, 717 W. 18th St. and will slowly make its way to Harrison Park, where the crucifixion will be reenacted Friday afternoon.

The event, a Good Friday tradition and kickoff to Easter weekend, will end with a closing prayer at St. Adalbert Parish, 1650 W. 17th St.

Via Crucis — the oldest procession in the Midwest, according to organizers —was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the event was largely scaled down and those who couldn’t be there live, could watch the event virtually.

Related

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday.

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An actor portrays Jesus during the 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday.

An actor portrays Jesus during the 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Actors reenact the Last Supper at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St., for Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday.

Actors reenact the Last Supper at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St., for Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion, starting with the Last Supper at Providence of God Church on Good Friday.

The 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion, starting with the Last Supper at Providence of God Church on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather for the Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish, on Good Friday in Pilsen.

Hundreds gather for the Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish, on Good Friday in Pilsen.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Via Crucis procession in Pilsen is a Good Friday tradition and the oldest in the Midwest, according to organizers.

The Via Crucis procession in Pilsen is a Good Friday tradition and the oldest in the Midwest, according to organizers.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Stations of the Cross in Pilsen on Good Friday.

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Stations of the Cross in Pilsen on Good Friday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Hermosa
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
Death of Gary woman found in drainage ditch ruled an accident: autopsy
7-year-old critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Humboldt Park
Boy, 14, shot and killed in Homan Square alley
Cubs owners drop effort to buy Chelsea FC
The Latest
One of two murals of Michael Jordan by artist Felix “Flex” Maldonado in East Chicago, Indiana. This one, at the 2nd String Quarterback Bar, 719 W. 151st St., shows Jordan flying toward winning the 1988 NBA dunk contest.
Murals and Mosaics
Michael Jordan takes flight in two murals in East Chicago that capture iconic moments
Felix ‘Flex’ Maldonado popped out the Bulls great by placing him against a black-and-white background while winning the NBA finals and an NBA dunk contest.
By Josephine Stratman
 
Harold Washington sworn in as mayor of Chicago
Chicago History
This week in history: Harold Washington campaigns for Chicago
This week marks Mayor Harold Washington’s 100th birthday and the 39th anniversary of his 1983 mayoral victory. Here’s how his campaign fared in the days leading up to Election Day.
By Alison Martin
 
Shell_Casing_3__5_.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Hermosa
The man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue Thursday night, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Frank Grobmeier with his late daughter, Maddie “Maddog” Grobmeier, in the field. Provided photo
Sports
A short life keeps on giving and educating in organ donations, latest is passage of ‘Maddog’s Law’
Even after her death at 18, Maddie “Maddog” Grobmeier keeps on giving in organ donations, including the passage of “Maddog’s Law” to make it easier to register for donation.
By Dale Bowman
 
People line up for COVID-19 tests in December in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Cases are on the rise in Illinois again.
Coronavirus
Rising COVID-19 cases prompt warnings for Illinoisans ‘to remain vigilant and remain up to date’ on vaccine shots
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,340 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily count in two months and the latest red flag in the state’s three-week upswing in infections.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 