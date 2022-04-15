PHOTOS: Stations of the Cross procession moves through Pilsen on Good Friday

After two years of live-streamed and scaled-down events, hundreds gathered in Pilsen on Good Friday for the 45th annual Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish.

The procession reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion. It started about 9 a.m. at Providence of God Parish, 717 W. 18th St. and will slowly make its way to Harrison Park, where the crucifixion will be reenacted Friday afternoon.

The event, a Good Friday tradition and kickoff to Easter weekend, will end with a closing prayer at St. Adalbert Parish, 1650 W. 17th St.

Via Crucis — the oldest procession in the Midwest, according to organizers —was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the event was largely scaled down and those who couldn’t be there live, could watch the event virtually.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

An actor portrays Jesus while hundreds participate in the Via Crucis as it travels down 18th Street through Pilsen on Good Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

An actor portrays Jesus during the 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Actors reenact the Last Supper at Providence of God Church, 717 W. 18th St., for Via Crucis in Pilsen on Good Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The 45th annual Via Crucis in Pilsen reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion, starting with the Last Supper at Providence of God Church on Good Friday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather for the Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish, on Good Friday in Pilsen. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Via Crucis procession in Pilsen is a Good Friday tradition and the oldest in the Midwest, according to organizers. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times