PHOTOS: Stations of the Cross procession moves through Pilsen on Good Friday

After two years of live-streamed and scaled-down events, hundreds gathered in Pilsen on Good Friday for the 45th annual Via Crucis, which means Stations of the Cross in Spanish.
The procession reenacts the before, during and after of Jesus’ crucifixion. It started about 9 a.m. at Providence of God Parish, 717 W. 18th St. and will slowly make its way to Harrison Park, where the crucifixion will be reenacted Friday afternoon.
The event, a Good Friday tradition and kickoff to Easter weekend, will end with a closing prayer at St. Adalbert Parish, 1650 W. 17th St.
Via Crucis — the oldest procession in the Midwest, according to organizers —was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the event was largely scaled down and those who couldn’t be there live, could watch the event virtually.
