2 injured in Englewood house fire, including firefighter who fell off roof

Two people, including a firefighter, were seriously injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a fire that broke out in the first floor of a two and a half story building in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A person was pulled out of of the house and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

A firefighter who responded to the call fell off the roof of the building, fire officials said. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

