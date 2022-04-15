The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

2 injured in Englewood house fire, including firefighter who fell off roof

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a fire that broke out in the first floor of a two and a half story building in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 injured in Englewood house fire, including firefighter who fell off roof
Five people were injured in a crash Apr. 14, 2022, on the Dan Ryan.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people, including a firefighter, were seriously injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of a fire that broke out in the first floor of a two and a half story building in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A person was pulled out of of the house and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.

A firefighter who responded to the call fell off the roof of the building, fire officials said. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Next Up In News
15-year-old boy shot in Englewood
Long hours, last-minute changes to finish state budget
Chicago police supervisors obstructed probe of sergeant’s suicide, resigned before they could be fired, inspector general says
Englewood church destroyed by fire hours after Good Friday service. ‘This church is an anchor in this community.’
Liz Sheridan, played Jerry’s mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 93
Parolee threatened man 8 times before shooting him in drug dispute in Humboldt Park, prosecutors say
The Latest
Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is looking forward to the opening of his baseball academy, which broke ground last summer.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jason Heyward sees ‘so much opportunity’ for West Side baseball academy
Heyward is finalizing the hire of a baseball operations director for his academy in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood.
By Maddie Lee
 
Dylan Cease became the first White Sox starter to get an out in the sixth inning this season when he pitched 5 2⁄3 innings in a 3-2 victory over the Rays on Friday night.
White Sox
Dylan Cease in command as White Sox beat Rays 3-2
The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and three hits in 5 2⁄3 innings — the longest outing by a Sox starter this season — and Jake Burger homered and drove in two runs as the Sox improved to 5-2.
By Mark Potash
 
Mayor Harold Washington at a post-victory news conference at city hall on April 8, 1987.
Letters to the Editor
Mayor Harold Washington’s legacy is one of leadership, kindness, inspiration
One lesson: City government is responsible for implementing innovative solutions to improve the lives of all residents, including those with disabilities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Best documentary feature winners for “Summer of Soul” (L-R) Joseph Patel, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent pose in the press room during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Columnists
Chris Rock’s ‘other’ Oscar slap
Rock described the “Summer of Soul’s” creative team as Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and “four white guys.” One of those “guys,” Joseph Patel, is South Asian.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. is scheduled to face the Rockies on Saturday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. set to start Saturday in first major-league appearance since 2018
Leiter is scheduled to face the Rockies, and MLB reduced right-hander Keegan Thompson’s suspension from three games to two.
By Maddie Lee
 