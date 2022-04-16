Horoscope for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 to 8 p.m Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t get your belly in a rash. The full moon is opposite your sign, which can create tension with partners and close friends. However, you are valid in wanting to feel free and demand the right to do your own thing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel very independent because this particular full moon makes you want to call the shots at work, or with anything to do with your health or dealing with a pet. You’re not being pushy; you just want to be in charge of your own life. And why not?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you might be dealing with issues about romance, or recent challenges related to your kids, or possibly, something to do with a social outing or a vacation. Whatever the case, you will find that the problems that have been building up in these areas will diminish by nightfall. Cooperation will be easy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It has been challenging dealing with parents and bosses in the last few days. However, as the full moon peaks, it’s time to leave behind controlling people or compulsive habits and replace them with cooperation and teamwork. Start to steer your own destiny.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s full moon can be a breakthrough for many of you regarding travel decisions or something to do with the law, medicine and higher education. In addition, you will feel more assertive and confident in your daily communications with everyone, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Financial matters concerning cash flow, earnings, inheritances, debt, insurance issues and taxes will come to some kind of culmination today. This will lead to clarity and some decisive choices that will boost your confidence and clarify your direction. Yes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the only full moon in your sign all year is taking place. This will tend to bring issues with those who are closest to you to a head. However, it will also give you the strength to resist controlling people and think for yourself. It’s time to call your own shots. What’s it going to be?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Health issues as well as matters related to a pet or your job are now coming to some kind of fruition. This means you will let go of what has been controlling you so that you have the freedom to pursue your own choices. This is so liberating!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Romantic issues as well as matters related to your kids have been a challenge recently. Others have felt challenged in sports or something to do with the arts and the entertainment world. Today’s full moon will release you in some way and help you break through these obstacles.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel caught between the demands of home and family and the demands of your career or your job today because of the full moon energy. Whatever happens, you cannot ignore what’s happening with home and family. (But you will feel liberated.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

From today onward, you will feel more empowered in your daily communications with others. You’re ready to make your own plans and learn new things. It’s time to step up to the plate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial matters have been challenging — no question. At times, you have wondered if the light at the end of the tunnel is a train. After today’s full moon, you will feel more confident and more secure about your finances. That’s a relief.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977) shares your birthday. You are friendly and sociable because you have a positive view of life. You are high spirited with a quirky sense of humor. You often resist routine. This is a wonderful year because you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect a promotion, acknowledgement and the spotlight. You might also have increased leadership.

