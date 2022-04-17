2 bodies pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport, Near West Side

Two bodies were recovered from the Chicago River Saturday in two separate incidents.

About 10:40 a.m., the body of a female victim was pulled from the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, a body was pulled from the river in the Near West Side.

Officers recovered the body of a female about 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results were pending.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

