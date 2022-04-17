The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

2 bodies pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport, Near West Side

The bodies were recovered from the river Saturday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 bodies pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport, Near West Side
A Chicago police officer was shot Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln Park.

Two bodies were pulled from the Chicago River April 16, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

Two bodies were recovered from the Chicago River Saturday in two separate incidents.

About 10:40 a.m., the body of a female victim was pulled from the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later, a body was pulled from the river in the Near West Side.

Officers recovered the body of a female about 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results were pending.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

Next Up In News
Chicago Field Museum opens new poetry exhibit
2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
Surprise medical bills hit some uninsured hard
1 person killed, 13 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Inbound Dan Ryan reopens three hours after person shot at 79th Street
The Latest
zachary_james_johnston_field_museum_chicago_img_5335.jpg
News
Chicago Field Museum opens new poetry exhibit
Nine unique poems authored by Eric Elshtain are spread throughout the museum, displayed near the artifacts or exhibits that inspired the poetry. They will remain on display through April 2023.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
This is the short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, April 17, 2022.
Nation/World
2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
The shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside, police said.
By Associated Press
 
Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Nation/World
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
22-year-old Jewayne M. Price remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
By Associated Press
 
Elma holds hospital bills she received after an emergency surgery. Despite receiving a full discount from the hospital, independent physicians who treated her still billed her thousands of dollars.&nbsp;
Health
Surprise medical bills hit some uninsured hard
Even if a hospital gives a patient a break, they can owe independent doctors at the facility huge sums.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gives an update on recent arrests and vaccination rates among police officers, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Editorials
Time for unvaccinated cops to choose health and common sense, not politics
It’s unclear what discipline the city will hand down to cops who won’t get vaccinated and don’t have medical or religious exemptions.
By CST Editorial Board
 