2 bodies pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport, Near West Side

Two bodies were recovered from the Chicago River Saturday in two separate incidents.
About 10:40 a.m., the body of a female victim was pulled from the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
About an hour later, a body was pulled from the river in the Near West Side.
Officers recovered the body of a female about 11:35 a.m. in the 100 block of North Riverside, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results were pending.
Area Three detectives were investigating.
The Latest
Nine unique poems authored by Eric Elshtain are spread throughout the museum, displayed near the artifacts or exhibits that inspired the poetry. They will remain on display through April 2023.
The shooting happened during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside, police said.
22-year-old Jewayne M. Price remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Even if a hospital gives a patient a break, they can owe independent doctors at the facility huge sums.
It’s unclear what discipline the city will hand down to cops who won’t get vaccinated and don’t have medical or religious exemptions.