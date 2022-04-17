Boy, 9, kidnapped by rideshare driver in West Town

A 9-year-old boy was kidnapped by a rideshare driver Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood, officials said.
About 7:30 p.m. the rideshare driver brought the child and both his parents to their destination in the 2600 block of West Huron Street, where the parents exited with their luggage and left the sleeping child in the car, Chicago police said.
As they brought their luggage inside the home, the rideshare driver took off with the child, according to police.
The vehicle was described as a 2010 maroon Toyota minivan.
Officials have not yet released any additional information.
