Boy, 15, charged with fatally shooting man during argument in West Garfield Park
The teen was arrested moments after the shooting the 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard Monday.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The teen was arrested moments after shooting the 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said Tuesday.
The man was struck in his armpit and leg around 11:40 a.m., and died later at Stroger Hospital, authorities said. His name hasn’t been released.
The boy, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, faces a count of first-degree murder.
