Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Boy, 15, charged with fatally shooting man during argument in West Garfield Park

The teen was arrested moments after the shooting the 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard Monday.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen was arrested moments after shooting the 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The man was struck in his armpit and leg around 11:40 a.m., and died later at Stroger Hospital, authorities said. His name hasn’t been released.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, faces a count of first-degree murder.

Englewood church mural depicting Jesus spared in devastating fire; ‘It’s just one of those things’
Interim Park District Supt. Rosa Escareno says she would welcome chance to be permanent replacement for ousted boss Mike Kelly
Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Chicago commuters take continued mask requirement in stride
Elgin man dies in Hoffman Estates crash
A mural at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was left untouched by a fire that destroyed the building.
Englewood
Englewood church mural depicting Jesus spared in devastating fire; ‘It’s just one of those things’
The image on a wall at historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church shows Jesus ascending to the heavens, flanked by two angels as his disciples look on.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rosa Escareño, Interim CEO of the Chicago Park District, speaks to a group of community members and reporters, during a town hall meeting at Horner Park’s field house, where Escareño gave a presentation on the new Office of Prevention and Accountability, Monday, March 21, 2022.
City Hall
Interim Park District Supt. Rosa Escareno says she would welcome chance to be permanent replacement for ousted boss Mike Kelly
The Chicago Park District board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. That’s when a decision could be made about Escareno’s future heading into the all-important summer recreation season.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks during a press conference in his condo in the Loop, Tuesday morning, April 20, 2022, where he announced that he is hosting another gas giveaway in multiple gas stations in Cook County on April 23. This is going to be Wilson’s third gas giveaway.
Politics
Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway
The $1 million giveaway is planned for Saturday at yet-to-be-announced locations throughout Cook County.
By Stefano Esposito
 
patch_badge.jpg
Crime
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
Antonio B. Hernandez was outside in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when a gunman came up and opened fire Tuesday morning, police said.
By David Struett
 
A CTA rider wearing a mask
Transportation
Chicago commuters take continued mask requirement in stride
Masks are still required on Metra and CTA despite a federal judge striking down the national mask mandate on public transportation.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitch Dudek
 