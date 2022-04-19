The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet

Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.

Cattle were loose on Interstate 80 after a crash April 19, 2022 in Joliet.

Sun-Times file photo

Authorities were wrangling up cattle loose on Interstate 80 after a crash involving a cattle hauler Tuesday in suburban Joliet.

State troopers responded to the crash about 3:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just east of Houbolt Road, Illinois State Police said.

Numerous cattle were loose on the interstate, state police said, adding that all eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue for an extended period.

No further information was immediately available.

