Cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet

Authorities were wrangling up cattle loose on Interstate 80 after a crash involving a cattle hauler Tuesday in suburban Joliet.
State troopers responded to the crash about 3:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 just east of Houbolt Road, Illinois State Police said.
Numerous cattle were loose on the interstate, state police said, adding that all eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue for an extended period.
No further information was immediately available.
