The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 2, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

3 children, 1 adult hurt in East Beverly crash

Three children and one adult were taken to Roseland Hospital all in good to fair condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 children, 1 adult hurt in East Beverly crash
Four people were hospitalized following a crash Apr. 2, 2022, in East Beverly.

Four people were hospitalized following a crash Apr. 2, 2022, in East Beverly.

Chicago Fire Department

Three children and one adult were wounded in a vehicle crash Saturday night in East Beverly on the Far South Side.

The crash happened near 103rd Street and Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Three children and one adult were taken to Roseland Hospital all in good to fair condition, fire officials said.

Seven people refused medical treatment.

Next Up In News
2 hospitalized following Bronzeville apartment fire
Boy, 16, critically hurt in Hyde Park shooting
Person shot, critically wounded by police in McHenry County confrontation
A federal case: U.S. government shouldn’t wreck two Loop skyscrapers in the name of safety
3 killed, 15-year-old boy among seven wounded in citywide shootings Friday
Man killed after argument in Palmer Square
The Latest
Two people were hurt in a fire Apr. 2, 2022, in Bronzeville.
News
2 hospitalized following Bronzeville apartment fire
The fire broke out in an apartment near 36th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Kansas Jayhawks
College Sports
Kansas into title game after easy win vs. Villanova
David McCormack scored 25 points and Ochai Agbaji added 21 for the Jayhawks
By Dave Skretta | AP
 
PWill7.jpg
Bulls
Forward Patrick Williams remains a work in progress for the Bulls
Even with Williams playing 37 minutes against the Clippers and showing some progress in his recovery from wrist surgery, coach Billy Donovan said he’s not ready to unleash Williams for the remaining four regular-season games.
By Joe Cowley
 
70925.jpg
White Sox
Playing right field ‘no big deal’ for new White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock
AJ Pollock ‘excited, ready to go’ with White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
John Antonoff/Sun-Times
Cubs injury updates: Nick Madrigal set to return to game action Sunday
Cubs’ Mychal Givens debuts. Andrelton Simmons and Wade Miley gave insight into their arm injuries.
By Maddie Lee
 