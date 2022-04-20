The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 21-27
“The Magic Victrola,” the Black Playwrights Festival, the “Golden-Con” “Golden Girls”-themed convention, and the 38th Chicago Latino Film Festival are among the cool things to do in the week ahead in Chicago.
Family fun
- “The Magic Victrola” introduces children to the world of opera. The 70-minute opera begins when two children discover their grandfather’s old victrola and his prized collection of opera records that sends them on a musical adventure. Includes selections from “The Magic Flute,” “Carmen,” “The Elixir of Love” and more. For ages 5-10. At 2 p.m. April 24 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $5, $10. Visit lyricopera.org.
- “Carmela Full of Wishes” is Alvaro Saar Rios’s adaptation of Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson’s popular picture book about a young girl learning about the possibilities of her vibrant migrant community. The hourlong production features Maria Clara Ospina as Carmela; Michelle Lopez-Rios directs. From April 23-May 22 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Tickets: $32. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org.
Theater
- Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening” is set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late 19th century Germany. It’s the story of youthful self-discovery and awakening sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teens. Directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier with musical direction by Justin Akira Kono. From April 23-May 29 at Porchlight Music Theatre, Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $25-$74. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.
- The House Theatre of Chicago presents the North American premiere of Aimé Césaire’s “The Tragedy of King Christophe.” Written in 1963 and translated from the French by Paul Breslin and Rachel Ney, it’s the true story of the rise and fall of Henri Christophe, who was elected Haiti’s president but, in 1811, chose to declare himself king. Directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley. From April 22-May 29 at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division. Tickets: $20-$50. Visit thehousetheatre.com.
- Shakespeare’s “All’s Well That Ends Well” unwinds a captivating story about a resourceful young woman in love with a man who does not return her affection. From April 23-May 29 at Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $35+. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
- Chicago Opera Theater presents the world premiere of “Quamino’s Map” by British composer Errollyn Wallen and featuring an all-Black cast and an all-female creative team. The opera is set in the post-Revolutionary War years when London was the unlikely refuge for thousands of Black Americans who fought for their liberty on the side of the British. At 7:30 p.m. April 23, 29 and 3 p.m. May 1 at Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45+. Visit chicagooperatheater.org.
- Exal Iraheta’s “Last Hermanos” is a story of tenacious brotherhood and love in a not-to-distant future. The conflict between two Latinx men on the run comes to a head—one desires revolution, the other longs for normalcy. Ismael Lara Jr. directs. From April 21-June 12 at Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $30-$40. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- The Black Playwrights Festival features readings of Viola Bennett’s “More Than a Maid: Hattie McDaniel Past and Present,” Jill Ross’ “What You See Is What Your Get: The Flip Wilson Story,” Lillian Mitchum’s “The Tammi Terrell Story, Her Trials and Triumphs,” Reginald Williams’ “The Phyllis Hyman Story” and Dwight Neal’s “Disco Heat: In Tribute to the Queen of Disco Sylvester.” From April 26-30 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $25. Visit blackensemble.org.
- The Chicago Circus and Performing Arts Festival presents 10 Chicago-based ensembles performing traditional circus acts, avant-garde sideshow and burlesque offerings, family-friendly juggling and clowning shows, sketch comedy, queer-themed work plus several evening-length pieces that also include dance. From April 21-24 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $10-$35. Visit ccpaf.org.
- Strawdog Theatre presents Karissa Murrell Myers’ “On the Greenbelt,” a story of family, love and memory and loss. From April 22-May 28 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Admission is free. Visit strawdog.org
- Shattered Globe Theatre stages AmBer D. Montgomery’s workplace thriller “Rasheeda Speaking.” From April 22-June 4 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $45. Visit sgtheatre.org
- “My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder” is an interactive murder mystery written by Jimmy Ferraro and David Craven. From April 23-May 15 at The Reveler, 3403 Damen. Tickets: $69, includes dinner. Visit buytix.net
- Steve Martin’s comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” imagines a meeting between Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein. From April 22-May 22 at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit citadeltheatre.org.
Dance
- The experimental dance company Zephyr presents “Not Dead Yet,” featuring a program of new in-progress works by choreographers Tom Brady, Michelle Kranicke and Joanna Reed. Performed at SITE/less (1250 W. Augusta), a space with a goal of rethinking the connection between movement and architecture.Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 21-23. Tickets: $22. Visit zephyrdance.com.
Comedy
- Fans of the classic television comedy “The Golden Girls” will want to check out “Golden-Con,” a first-of-its-kind event dedicated the show and its stars—Bea Arthur (Dorothy), Rue McClanahan (Blanche), Betty White (Rose) and Estelle Getty (Sophia). Fans will find a number of activities including a costume parade, disco party, pop-up bar, trivia competitions, many guest appearances (from members of the show’s writes’ room to guest stars) and a performance from Hell in a Handbag’s “The Lost Episodes” series, a drag adaptation of the sitcom. From April 22-24 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit thankyouforbeingafriend.com.
Music
- Nellie McKay is a singer/musician who finds delight in any musical era. Her albums range from “Normal as Blueberry Pie: A Tribute to Doris Day” to “My Weekly Reader,” a 1960s covers album of featuring renditions of songs by Moby Grape, The Small Faces, Frank Zappa, Herman’s Hermits and The Beatles. At 8 p.m. April 22 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $28. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- Slothrust, led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Leah Wellbaum, is an alt-rock power trio with backgrounds in classical, jazz and blues. The new album, “Parallel Timeline,” finds the band leaning into improvisation but never shying away from the fierce guitar work Wellbaum has become known for. Calva Louise opens at 8:30 p.m. April 21 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $16. Visit lh-st.com.
- The Cardinal Bartolucci Foundation Choir from Rome performs sacred music and Italian opera arias plus “Habanera” from Bizet’s “Carmen” accompanied by dancers from Ensemble Espanol. At 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 22 at Northeastern Illinois University Auditorium, 3701 W. Bryn Mawr. Admission is free. For reservations, visit neiu.edu/tickets.
Museums & Galleries
- While Mel Bochner has produced works in almost every medium (painting, photography, sculpture, prints and books), drawing has always been his foundational practice. A new exhibit, “Mel Bochner Drawings: A Retrospective,” is the first show to focus on this aspect of the artist’s work. Nearly 90 pieces are featured. From April 23-Aug. 22 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Tickets: $14-$25. Visit artic.edu.
- Meet new artists and new art at The Other Art Fair, which features work by more than 100 independent artists as well as immersive installations, printmaking demonstrations by Chicago artists Blake Jones, JS Rivera and Elloo, on-site painted portraits by Ewrks, performances and DJs. From 6-10 p.m. April 21; 3-10 p.m. April 22; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 23; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 24; at Revel Fulton Market, 1215 W. Fulton Market. Tickets: $18, $35. Visit theotherartfair.com/Chicago.
Movies
- The 38th Chicago Latino Film Festival returns April 21-May 1 with a hybrid format with in-person screenings at the Landmark Century Center (2828 N. Clark, $14), several drive-in presentations at ChiTown Movies (2343 S. Throop, $55/car) and virtual screenings ($12). Among the 50 features and 36 shorts ae Abner Benaim’s “Plaza Catedral,” Panama’s submission to the Academy Awards, about a woman mourning the death of her young son; Chicago-based playwright/director Roma Diaz’s “Bye Bye Chicago,” the story of the friendship between a dying Mexican immigrant and a young Colombian college student; and Eva Longoria Baston’s “La Guerra Civil,” about the rivalry between boxers Cesar Chavez and Oscar de la Hoya. For a complete list of films, visit chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.
- Cinema/Chicago presents the 17th CineYouth Festival which features short films written and directed by filmmakers 22-year-old and younger. From April 22-24 in person at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton and streaming April 25-May 1. All screenings are free. For more information, visit chicagofilmfestival.com/cineyouth.
The Latest
“The numbers of licenses scanned demonstrates the broad reach to surveil and see where someone is,” a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union said about the 200 million plates logged last year. “It’s a lot of power.”
The new plover was sighted late afternoon Tuesday, and was identified as a 5-year-old female who usually nests at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan.
Based on his success in offenses that ranked 29th, 26th and 24th in yards in his first three seasons, Montgomery figures to be a key beneficiary if the Bears’ offense improves under new coordinator Luke Getsy.
Going all meta, the actor plays a version of himself in a sometimes funny commentary on action films that relies on the usual tropes of action films.
More than 50 people gathered at Harold Washington College on Wednesday morning to remember the city’s first Black mayor, who would have turned 100 this month.