2 kids found safe after taken inside carjacked vehicle in Lincoln Park

Two children were found safe Wednesday night after the vehicle they were in was carjacked in Lincoln Park.
A woman, 24, and a man, 26, were delivering packages just after 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Park West when another vehicle pulled up alongside theirs and two people jumped out, Chicago police said.
The pair pulled the man and woman from their vehicle and took off, while a 1-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy remained in the back seat, police said.
The vehicle was found, with the children inside, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive, police said.
There were no injuries reported and no one in custody.
