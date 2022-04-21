The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Boxing Sports

Video appears to show Mike Tyson hitting airplane passenger

The passenger was sitting in the row behind Tyson and excitedly trying to talk to the retired boxer before Tyson stood up, turned around and unloaded with a flurry of punches, the video footage published by TMZ shows.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
   
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Mike Tyson appeared to repeatedly punch a passenger on an airplane during an incident that allegedly took place Wednesday night, based on video footage published online by TMZ.

The video footage shows blood on the side of man’s head after the incident with the 55-year-old Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion.

The passenger was sitting in the row behind Tyson and excitedly trying to talk to the retired boxer before Tyson stood up, turned around and unloaded with a flurry of punches, the video footage shows.

Warning: Video contains foul language:

A man shooting video of the incident said, “My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson’’ and said the passenger was “just trying to ask for an autograph. Man, I don’t know what happened.’’

The incident took place on a Jet Blue flight that was scheduled to depart at 10 p.m. PT from San Francisco International Airport to Florida, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for Tyson indicated a statement was forthcoming.The San Francisco Police Department and Jet Blue did not respond to requests for information.

Read more at usatoday.com

