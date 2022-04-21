Illinois DNR recommends halting bird feeders/baths through May as a precaution with avian flu

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources emailed that temporary removal of bird feeders can slow spread of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), commonly called avian flu.

That made me debate whether to take down my many feeders, even though I literally had just put out my hummingbird feeder and was planning to start my feeder for Baltimore orioles with the warmup.

I didn’t debate long.

Now, the Illinois DNR recommends halting the use of bird feeders and baths “through May 31 until the spread of avian influenza subsides.”

So, as soon as I finish posting this, I will take down my feeders, then clean them to have them ready to put back when the danger subsides.

Here is the word from the IDNR: