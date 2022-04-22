The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Recipes Taste

Lemony cauliflower couscous a light and delicious, gluten-free alternative to classic dish

When finely chopped, cauliflower is a great substitute for rice, and when pureed, cauliflower is a light and fluffy alternative to mashed potatoes.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
SHARE Lemony cauliflower couscous a light and delicious, gluten-free alternative to classic dish
In this couscous recipe, cauliflower florets are blitzed into tiny pieces, then sauteed in a pan until crisp-tender.

In this couscous recipe, cauliflower florets are blitzed into tiny pieces, then sauteed in a pan until crisp-tender.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

Couscous is an excellent side dish or vegetarian option that is perfect for outdoor dining. It can be served warm or cold, has a satisfying kick of spice, and is healthy to boot.

Just a plate of couscous, you think?

Well, not quite.

Unlike Middle Eastern couscous, which is made with tiny grains of semolina wheat, this couscous is a grain-free alternative, and therefore gluten-free.

The star of the show is cauliflower. Its versatility, sturdy texture and nutty, buttery flavor seamlessly transform otherwise wheat-y and starchy preparations. Cauliflower is a healthy, tasty stand-in for wheat in flour mixes for pizza crust, crackers, breads and pasta. When finely chopped, it’s a great substitute for rice, and when pureed, cauliflower is a light and fluffy alternative to mashed potatoes. While the end results have a notable nutty and vegetal quality, cauliflower, with all of its iterations, is light, gluten-free and delicious.

In this couscous recipe, cauliflower florets are blitzed into tiny pieces, then sauteed in a pan until crisp-tender. Next, proceed as you would with a traditional couscous dish, tumbling it with bunches of chopped green herbs, vegetables and spices. The extra bonus is that, unlike wheat couscous, which requires the absorption of a large amount of water and olive oil to soften, cauliflower couscous needs only a splash or two of oil in which to saute.

So, have at it with no regrets, and dig in with a big spoon.

Lemony Cauliflower Couscous

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 medium head cauliflower, cored, leaves discarded, florets coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 to 2 red jalapeno or serrano peppers, seeded, finely diced
  • 1 poblano pepper, seeded, finely diced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup (packed) chopped Italian parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup (packed) chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 1/4 cup (packed) chopped fresh mint leaves

INGREDIENTS:

1. Place the cauliflower in a food processor and process until very finely chopped, similar in size to couscous grains or fine rice.

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cauliflower and saute until the grains begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, cayenne and black pepper and saute until the garlic is fragrant and the cauliflower is crisp-tender (or to your desired consistency), about 2 minutes more.

3. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining ingredients. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if desired. If too dry, add more lemon juice or oil to moisten. Serve warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories.

Next Up In Taste
Tony’s Fresh Market sold to a private equity firm
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
The Latest
Alec Regula takes a shot.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks giving prospects Alex Vlasic, Alec Regula the full NHL experience
The rookie defensemen have formed half of the Hawks’ top two defensive pairs in recent weeks, and they’ve handled being thrown into the fire well.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: In mask clash, friend cancels a visit I planned
On learning her guest prefers to avoid indoor dining, hostess withdraws the invitation and cuts off contact.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The soaring Parroquia remains the visual focal point of San Miguel de Allende, much as it was when Chicagoan Stirling Dickinson arrived in 1937.
Columnists
The forgotten story of a Chicago artist-adventurer who left behind his social position to make a difference in a small Mexican town
In San Miguel de Allende, I learned of Stirling Dickinson, a larger-than-life Chicago native who transformed this place, for better and worse.
By Mark Brown
 
Federal agents seized this business jet they said was believed to have transported cocaine from Mexico to the Gary/Chicago International Airport last Nov. 3. As part of the same investigation, more than 220 pounds of cocaine was confiscated in Chicago, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Watchdogs
Cocaine seizures soar in Chicago, surrounding states, as DEA ‘snow’ forecast comes true
Heroin and marijuana have long been Mexican cartels’ big moneymakers in Chicago. But DEA cocaine seizures rose 50% in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana in the year ending Sept. 30 and keep rising in the Chicago area.
By Frank Main
 
Maria Julia Peña of Brighton Park, standing in her dining room looking at her gas bills, says she is trying to chip away at her balance after an expensive winter. “I don’t like to be behind on my bills,” she says.
The Watchdogs
Gas bills hit Chicagoans hard
Peoples Gas, despite record profits, has the most customers struggling to pay their bills of any Chicago-area utility, with the South Side and West Side hit hardest.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 