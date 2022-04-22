The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022

Helping others, again and again

Rodney Tabaniag trained as an EMT, just in case. On Friday, the American Airlines customer service agent won his sixth company award for taking potentially life-saving actions on the job.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE Helping others, again and again
Rodney Tabaniag, an American Airlines customer service agent, at O’Hare Airport on Friday, April 22, 2022. The airline presented him with its Real American Hero award for his actions during medical emergencies. It was the sixth time he’s won the award.

Rodney Tabaniag, an American Airlines customer service agent, at O’Hare Airport on Friday. The airline presented him with its Real American Hero award for his actions during medical emergencies. It was the sixth time he’s won the award.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

After seeing plenty of travelers needing emergency assistance, American Airlines customer service agent Roger Tabaniag wanted be able to do more.

So he enrolled in EMT classes.

Turns out, that training did indeed come in handy.

In the roughly seven years since he graduated, he’s been able to take potentially life-saving actions on the job more than once.

Six times, in fact.

On Friday, Tabaniag was honored by the airline again with its “Real American Hero” award.

Tabaniag won it for the first time in 2018, after helping a man who suffered a seizure.

Since then, his award-winning actions have included giving first aid to a man who collapsed at a gate, and also three incidents just last year. In August, he stabilized a man who appeared to stop breathing, and stayed with him until paramedics got there to help. And the very next month, he helped perform CPR on a woman who lost consciousness at her gate. He continued CPR until she regained her pulse and paramedics arrived.

About 200 American Airlines employees get the award each year. Many never win one at all.

The award comes with a $1,000 bonus — and a “hero’s cape.”

Managing Director of Customer Care Ralph Hashbun (right) gives Rodney Tabaniag a ceremonial cape for winning the Real American Hero award. Friday, April 22, 2022.

Managing Director of Customer Care Ralph Hashbun (right) gives Rodney Tabaniag a ceremonial cape for winning the company’s Real American Hero award on Friday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Tabaniag’s most recent award is for yet another heroic event.

In February, Tabaniag heard someone scream for help. He turned to see a man sliding off his seat, losing consciousness. When Tabaniag checked him, the man was cold and clammy.

All are classic symptoms of a hypoglycemic event, he said — that is, when a diabetic person’s blood sugar becomes very low. Tabaniag got him some orange juice and stabilized him before paramedics arrived.

Although Tabaniag has grown more confident in his skills, emergencies still can be nerve-wracking.

“In a way, you’re still not prepared for something like that to happen, because you really don’t want to see somebody go down that way,” Tabaniag said.

Tabaniag said one time struck particularly close to home.

It occurred while he was helping a passenger who had a heart attack. Someone else lending assistance grabbed the man’s phone to look for friends or family to contact.

On the phone, Tabaniag saw a picture of the man’s family. He thinks of that moment to this day.

“Things like that would happen and you want to help, but you don’t know what to do, so you feel helpless,” Tabaniag said. “I also was thinking that I would like to know what to do so I can help people. And at the same time, if it would happen to someone in my family, I would like to know what to do.”

Tabaniag said winning the award is always bittersweet, resulting as it does from a scary moment in someone else’s life.

“You are able to help someone in their darkest hour,” he said, “and you just got lucky and hopefully helped them to see another day.”

Rodney Tabaniag got a round of applause from some of his co-workers on Friday, April 22, 2022 after he was presented with his sixth Real American Hero award.

Rodney Tabaniag got a round of applause from some of his co-workers on Friday after he was presented with his sixth Real American Hero award.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times


Next Up In News
Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman
Climate change protesters gather at Federal Plaza in honor of Earth Day
QAnot? Far-right conspiracy theorists knocked off Illinois GOP primary ballot — but they insist ‘We are not done’
COVID-19 risk level increases to ‘medium’ in DuPage County as cases rise statewide
Union vote scheduled for 3 Starbucks stores in Chicago
Steve Ross, director of Lincoln Park Zoo center for apes, dead at 52
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Bucks come off the ropes and throttle Bulls to take 2-1 series lead
Bulls coach Billy Donovan warned his players heading into Game 3 that the defending NBA Champions would have a response to losing at home on Wednesday. The response came and the Bulls had no answer to it, suffering the worst home playoff loss in team history.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_105319033.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ hitters stymied again in 4-2 loss to Pirates
Former Cub Jose Quintana and four relievers held the Cubs to seven hits — six of them singles — as the Cubs lost their fourth consecutive game.
By Mark Potash
 
A man was hurt during a police-involved shooting on Friday night, April 22, 2022 in Pullman.
Crime
Man shot by police, critically wounded in Pullman
According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responding to a report of a man with a gun encountered the man, who pointed his gun in their direction. Officers fired, striking him, police said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
1240161976.jpg
White Sox
Defense, hitting doom White Sox in 2-1 loss to Twins
Michael Kopech throws five scoreless innings, lowers ERA to 0.64
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
About three dozen activists gathered at Federal Plaza on Friday, April 22, 2022 to demand climate action on Earth Day.
News
Climate change protesters gather at Federal Plaza in honor of Earth Day
The student-led protest was among dozens of across Illinois that called on legislators to prioritize laws that slow the effects of climate change.
By Jermaine Nolen
 