Boy, 15, critically hurt in Grand Crossing shooting
The boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street.
A 15-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
