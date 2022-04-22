The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 22, 2022
Boy, 15, critically hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

The boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The boy was speaking to another male when he opened fire, striking him in the back, just after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of East 78th Street, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

