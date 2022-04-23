The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire’s offensive woes in danger of overshadowing defensive strength

While they’ve established themselves as perhaps the best defensive team in Major League Soccer by allowing a league-low two goals, the Fire’s MLS-worst five goals have prevented them from converting that stinginess into victories.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire’s offensive woes in danger of overshadowing defensive strength
Chicago_Fire_FC_vs_Orlando_City_SC_04_09_22___Exploria_Stadium_Original_Image_m62909.jpg

Coach Ezra Hendrickson and the Fire are looking for more offense.

Courtesy of the Fire

During the 63rd minute of the Fire’s game Saturday against the Galaxy, striker Kacper Przybylko was sprung by a pass from midfielder Gaston Gimenez. With winger Stanislav Ivanov to his left and only Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to beat, Przybylko tried to go around the goalie but was unable to get off a shot or a pass before Bond claimed the ball and ended the threat.

That moment in the 0-0 tie was a microcosm of the Fire’s offensive woes, which have gotten worse without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. They aren’t creating many chances and aren’t converting when they are.

‘‘We’re happy that we kept the clean sheet again,’’ captain Rafael Czichos said after the game. ‘‘But we have to work on our game [on] offense.’’

Entering their game Saturday at Minnesota United, the Fire have been shut out five times, including the last two with Shaqiri out with a calf injury, plus the game April 2 during which he went down. While they’ve established themselves as perhaps the best defensive team in Major League Soccer by allowing a league-low two goals, their MLS-worst five goals have prevented them from converting that stinginess into victories.

Beyond the scarcity of goals, the Fire (2-1-4, 10 points) aren’t doing much to trouble opponents. According to FBref, the game against the Galaxy — in which they registered 0.4 expected goals — was the sixth time the Fire have come in under two in the stat that measures the quality of chances and the likelihood they’ll produce a goal. And in the two full games Shaqiri has missed, the Fire have generated 0.8 expected goals combined.

‘‘It’s about patience and just making sure that the guys continue to believe in themselves, believe in the people that we have here currently, the people who are on the pitch, because we have what it takes to score some goals,’’ coach Ezra Hendrickson said Saturday. ‘‘It’s just a matter of doing that and just being a little bit more clinical, having a little bit more quality in the final third. But that will come. That’s an easy fix.’’

How well the fixes work remains to be seen. And the issues go beyond the absence of Shaqiri, whose four full matches saw the Fire average only 1.4 expected goals.

Przybylko’s two goals came in one game and he missed a penalty during the Fire’s shootout loss to Union Omaha in the US Open Cup, Ivanov’s impact has been minimal and hyped prospect Jhon Duran has struggled to earn minutes. Young attacker Brian Gutierrez showed flashes before he was suspended for the Galaxy game after picking up two yellow cards during the Fire’s 1-0 loss April 9 at Orlando City.

The Fire hope the attack picks up when Shaqiri returns to full fitness and reaches another level when winger Jairo Torres arrives in May. But if the offense doesn’t click then, the Fire’s strong defensive mindset will go only so far.

‘‘Well, it’d be nice to get Shaq back on the pitch,’’ Hendrickson said. ‘‘We have some reinforcements coming. Torres will be here in a couple of weeks, [so] that will also help. But I think we have the players now to be better on the attack.’’

Next Up In Sports
Chicago outdoors: Lake Erie walleye, courting herons, longest turkey beard, Chicago smelt question
Baseball quiz: Oh, the things you’ll learn
Three local players look to crack Sky’s 11-player roster
Interest in golf wagering has bettors going for the green
Blackhawks’ epidemic of blown leads caused by recklessness, porous defense
Without a top draft pick, the Bears can avoid the Round 2 blues
The Latest
A pair of great blue herons along the Des Plaines River. Credit: Rich Anzalone
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Lake Erie walleye, courting herons, longest turkey beard, Chicago smelt question
A photo of courting great blue herons, a note on the longest beard of an eastern wild turkey, a quote on Lake Erie walleye and a question on smelt netting in Chicago are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Oh, the things you’ll learn
There almost were two “Dizzy” Deans — one in baseball and one in acting.
By Bill Chuck
 
merlin_88225605.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Three local players look to crack Sky’s 11-player roster
Lindsey Pulliam is one of three local products Wade invited to training camp, along with DePaul’s Lexi Held, who was undrafted, and Benet’s Kathleen Doyle, whom the Indiana Fever took in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa.
By Annie Costabile
 
Bryant Robertson, with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, stands in the computer lab at the HQ of READI Chicago, Thursday April 14, 2022. At the computer lab participants work to get their GEDs.
Editorials
READI anti-violence program is proof that crime prevention can work
A University of Chicago study found that men in the program were far less likely to be arrested for a violent crime and nearly 20% less likely to be shot compared with men who weren’t participants.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Scottie Scheffler
Golf
Interest in golf wagering has bettors going for the green
Bet on it: Allow handicapper Wes Reynolds to give you some Major suggestions
By Rob Miech
 