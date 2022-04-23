The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Nation/World News Politics

Orrin Hatch, long-serving Utah Senator, dies at age 88

His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Orrin Hatch, long-serving Utah Senator, dies at age 88
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, attends a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2018.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, attends a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2018. A longtime senator known for working across party lines, Hatch died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at age 88.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.

His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.

A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.

Toward the end of his career, he also helped pass a federal tax overhaul and pushed for President Donald Trump to downsize two national monuments in Utah as he called for a return to an era of political civility. He became an ally of Trump.

He was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.

Next Up In News
4 wounded in West Englewood shooting, fire officials say
3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by
Community leaders kick off planning for Bronzeville Trail, a years-long project
‘Golden Girls’ inaugural fan convention draws all-ages crowd to Navy Pier
Man fatally shot after fight in Bronzeville
Willie Wilson brings 3rd free fuel ‘blessing’ to Chicago-area drivers: ‘Call it buying a vote, but he bought mine’
The Latest
A man was killed in a crash April 3, 2022 in Wadsworth.
Crime
4 wounded in West Englewood shooting, fire officials say
Paramedics responded to a call of multiple people shot about 7:40 p.m. near Damen Avenue and Garfield Boulevard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
crime_scene_police_tape.jpg
Crime
3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by
The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Not to tell coach Billy Donovan how to do his job, but we suggest dialing up a game plan that doesn’t involve falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
John Adams, founder of Bronzeville Trail Task Force, poses for a portrait Saturday near the abandoned Kenwood “L” line embankment in the Bronzeville neighborhood, which the Bronzeville Trail Task Force is proposing to convert into an elevated walking trail.
Chicago
Community leaders kick off planning for Bronzeville Trail, a years-long project
Leaders expect the trail to rival the popular 606 Trail, but fundraising is still an issue.
By Katie Anthony
 
Pirates_Cubs_Baseball__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs make history in 21-0 rout of Pirates
The Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak and the victory was their most lopsided shutout win since at least 1901.
By Brian Sandalow
 