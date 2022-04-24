The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Editorials Commentary

With warm weather upon us, Park District needs a permanent superintendent

Seven months after former parks boss Mike Kelly’s ouster, the mayor and the Park District board have yet to name a permanent superintendent— and won’t say why they haven’t. This makes no sense

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE With warm weather upon us, Park District needs a permanent superintendent
Rosa Escareño, Interim CEO of the Chicago Park District, speaks to a group of community members and reporters, during a town hall meeting at Horner Park’s field house, where Escareño gave a presentation on the new Office of Prevention and Accountability, Monday, March 21, 2022.

Rosa Escareño wants to be named superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. Mayor Lightfoot should give her the nod

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

When former Chicago Park District Supt. Mike Kelly flamed out last October for failing to deal with allegations of sexual misconduct among the agency’s lifeguards, Mayor Lori Lightfoot brought aboard a steady hand as interim superintendent to help get things in order.

City Hall veteran Rosa Escareno has done a capable job since taking over the Park District. She even created the Office of Prevention and Accountability, a $617,139-a-year department with five investigators charged with preventing and investigating sexual assault within the district and providing support to victims.

But nearly seven months after Kelly’s ouster, Lightfoot and the Park District board have yet to name a permanent replacement for the former superintendent. Escareno holds the $230,000 a year job, but just 90 days at a time, with extensions given when the clock runs out. The most recent extension was last week.

And the mayor’s office and the Park District have been mum on what progress has been made since October on their search for a new superintendent.

This makes little sense to us.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Time for action

The problem isn’t Escareno’s unwillingness to take the job. She says she would be “honored” to have the post.

“This has been such a joyous and really a wonderful opportunity to be able to continue to be in public service and in a way that I never imagined,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times’ City Hall reporter Fran Spielman before last week’s park district board meeting.

Lightfoot seemed to support giving Escareno the nod: “She’s done a yeoman’s job in starting the process of righting the ship. ... The fact that the Park District isn’t in the news on a daily basis — as it was not that long ago — is a great testament to Rosa and her team,” she said.

But instead of voting to take away “interim” from Escareno’s title, Park District officials last week granted her a one-month extension — 60 days shorter than the previous ones she received. The district, along with the mayor’s office, declined to say why.

As Chicago rolls into the warm weather months when parks usage is at its peak, the $510 million agency needs a permanent boss to make sure programs are running correctly and the promised reforms come to fruition.

Lightfoot and the Park District must get off the dime and either give the post to Escareno, or fully open up about the search for a new superintendent.

They can’t keep both Escareno and the public in the dark.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
READI anti-violence program is proof that crime prevention can work
Excise any bloat from ComEd’s rate hike request
Hold judge accountable if she ‘refused’ to cooperate in DUI investigation
Federal lawmakers want the CTA to improve safety— or else
The Latest
Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman stretches during warmups.
Blackhawks
Now established with Blackhawks, Riley Stillman believes he hasn’t reached his ceiling
Stillman recently played his 100th career NHL game, a meaningful milestone to him. But he expects to multiply that number many times.
By Ben Pope
 
Shell_Casing_2__10_.jpg
Crime
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
In one of the fatal attacks, two men were killed and two others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I cut out my parents after their betrayal, but now they want to reconnect
Years ago they took the side of the husband who cheated and walked out on their daughter and grandson.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Shell_Casing_1__3_.jpg
Crime
Man shot and killed after argument in West Garfield Park
The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188__4_.jpg
News
Coast Guard searching for missing kite surfer in Lake Michigan near Evanston
The surfer was seen by a firefighter going underwater but not resurfacing, according to a statement from the Lake Michigan Sector of the United States Coast Guard.
By Sun-Times Wire
 