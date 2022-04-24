Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

