The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing

The 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing
A man was shot to death Apr. 24, 2022, in Grand Crossing.

A man was shot to death Apr. 24, 2022, in Grand Crossing.

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash
$2.7 million initiative to spur real estate development on South and West sides
Republican Bailey’s forecast for ‘political climate’ of Illinois: A ‘storm’ is coming
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
The Latest
PRN_042522_07.JPG
News
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
“We talk about equity, then deliver equity,” the 25th Ward alderman said Sunday. “Deliver equity for our families, for staffing, for communities.”
By Tom Schuba
 
1393064273.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cooley High’ stars look back at ‘glorious experience’ of making an enduring Chicago favorite
TCM Classic Film Festival brings together Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and other actors from the influential coming-of-age movie from 1975.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls’ Patrick Williams has a breakout playoff showing in Game 4 loss
Watching the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft put up 20 points and grab 10 rebounds was one of the few positives in the Sunday loss, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily lead to something special in Game 5. According to coach Billy Donovan, this is the development that the organization signed up for when they drafted Williams.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Bulls’ Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic surround Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks during Sunday’s Game 4. Milwaukee won 119-95 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Bulls
Bulls on brink of playoff elimination after another loss to Bucks
The Bulls will face elimination on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the defending NBA champions.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30 after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Crime
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
It’s yet another made-for-Hollywood scene straight out of real-life Chicago corruption, according to an FBI affidavit recently obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. It happened more than two years before John Coli struck a deal with the feds and admitted he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017.
By Jon Seidel
 