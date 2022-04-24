Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing

A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Area One Detectives are investigating.
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
The Latest
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
“We talk about equity, then deliver equity,” the 25th Ward alderman said Sunday. “Deliver equity for our families, for staffing, for communities.”
TCM Classic Film Festival brings together Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and other actors from the influential coming-of-age movie from 1975.
Watching the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft put up 20 points and grab 10 rebounds was one of the few positives in the Sunday loss, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily lead to something special in Game 5. According to coach Billy Donovan, this is the development that the organization signed up for when they drafted Williams.
The Bulls will face elimination on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the defending NBA champions.
It’s yet another made-for-Hollywood scene straight out of real-life Chicago corruption, according to an FBI affidavit recently obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. It happened more than two years before John Coli struck a deal with the feds and admitted he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017.