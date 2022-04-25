The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, April 25, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 5:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to begin your week! You have money and earnings on your mind. Meanwhile, something going on behind the scenes might support your situation. Certainly, you’re full of money-making ideas. (Nevertheless, if you think something fishy is going on, it is.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong day for you, and a great way to begin your week! The sun and Mercury are in your sign promoting conversations with friends and groups. You might feel competitive. You will definitely enjoy artistic, creative friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You make a great impression on others now. In fact, today in particular, people are aware of personal details about your private life. Fear not, you look good! Having said that, you will be happy to work alone or behind the scenes. Good day for research.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular week for you! In particular, you will enjoy the company of younger people. Today travel plans or opportunities to explore new avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law exist. Do whatever you can to expand your world.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This will be a strong week for you because the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. This means bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs (including the police) admire you, even if you don’t do anything special. (It’s smoke and mirrors.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might discuss travel plans with a partner or close friend. You have an urge to get out of town, or do something that will give you a feeling of adventure. Listen to what someone has to say because cooperation and teamwork are themes of your day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to tidy up loose ends about taxes, debt and the wealth and resources of others. You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and work hard today and this week. Fortunately, others will help you. You might see ways to improve your job or get a better job.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Remember to get more sleep because you need more rest this week. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to explore social outings, the arts and anything to do with sports. Playful activities with children will delight. You might find yourself in a competition of some sort?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’ll find it easy to work hard this week because you want to be productive, efficient and effective in all your actions. Motivation is everything. If this is your motivation, then you will accomplish a lot. A discussion with a female family member will go well today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This will be a playful week for you! It can be a productive week for those of you in the arts or any kind of creative activity. This is a good time to work with children. In fact, discussions with relatives, neighbors and daily contacts will be positive today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home and family will continue to be a major focus for you this week, including home repairs. Family discussions are likely. Today, you might address financial matters and discuss specific purchases or major expenditures. It’s all good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This will be a fast-paced, busy week for you, so eat supportive, nutritious food. (Hey, your body needs fuel to run on!) You’re pumped with energy now with fiery Mars in your sign. On top of that, today the moon is in your sign improving your luck just a little. Yay!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Hank Azaria (1964) shares your birthday. You are often misunderstood because you hide your deepest thoughts. You are sensitive, emotional and highly intuitive. You also are a perfectionist. This year you will prosper. You might get a promotion or an award. You will be acknowledged for your excellent efforts. Pursue your dreams by taking some risks!

