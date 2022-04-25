The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 25, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Lizzo making a ‘Special’ tour stop in Chicago

Her special guest on the trek will be Atlanta rapper Latto.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Lizzo making a 'Special' tour stop in Chicago
Lizzo is bringing her North American tour to the United Center in October.

AP

Lizzo is heading to Chicago.

The artist, fresh from her hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live” and the release of her latest hit single “About Damn Time,” on Monday announced the dates for her 2022 The Special Tour, kicking off Sept. 23 in Florida and arriving Oct. 16 at the United Center. Her special guest on the trek will be Atlanta rapper Latto.

Her album, “Special” is due July 15, and she’s currently starring in “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” streaming on Amazon Prime.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. April 29 via ticketmaster.com. Pre-save/pre-add the “Special” album and you’ll get early access to ticket purchase. Details are available here. In addition, American Express cardholders have access to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. April 26.

Here are the dates of the tour announced Monday:

Sept. 23: FLA Live Arena; Sunrise, FL

Sept. 24 : Amalie Arena; Tampa, FL

Sept. 27: Capital One Arena: Washington, DC

Sept. 29: Wells Fargo Center; Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 30: TD Garden; Boston, MA

Oct. 2: Madison Square Garden, New York

Oct. 6: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, MI

Oct. 7: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Canada

Oct. 11: Xcel Energy Center; St. Paul, MN

Oct. 14: T-Mobile Center; Kansas City, MO

Oct. 16: United Center; Chicago, IL

Oct. 18: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 20: Spectrum Centerl Charlotte, NC

Oct. 22: State Farm Arena; Atlanta, GA

Oct. 23: Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN

Oct 25: Moody Center; Austin, TX

Oct. 26: Toyota Center; Houston, TX

Oct. 28: American Airlines Center; Dallas, TX

Oct. 31: Ball Arena; Denver, CO

Nov. 2: Vivint Arena; Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 4: Moda Center; Portland, OR

Nov. 7: Rogers Arena; Vancouver, BC

Nov 9: Climate Pledge Arena; Seattle, WA

Nov. 12: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Nov. 18: Kia Forum; Los Angeles, CA

