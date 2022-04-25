Chicago woman dies in Broadview crash involving PACE bus

A woman from Chicago died Monday morning when a speeding driver struck her minivan in west suburban Broadview.

The two cars spun out of control, one of them striking a PACE bus but not injuring any of the three people on board, Broadview police said in a statement.

The crash happened early Monday morning when a speeding northbound black Kia sedan went through a red light and struck a southbound minivan at Roosevelt Road and 17th Avenue, police said.

They spun onto a sidewalk near the New2U resale shop, police said.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

The woman driving the Kia was conscious but in serious condition at the same hospital, police said.

Police said she has a warrant for aggravated driving with a revoked license, and that her license was already revoked for a DUI and other convictions.

No charges in Monday’s crash have been announced.

