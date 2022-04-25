77-year-old man hurt in Fuller Park shooting

A 77-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Fuller Park on the South Side.

The man was driving in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard about 7 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

