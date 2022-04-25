77-year-old man hurt in Fuller Park shooting

A 77-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Fuller Park on the South Side.
The man was driving in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard about 7 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Life expectancy gap widens among Black and white Chicagoans during first year of pandemic; Latinos suffer steepest drop
The Latest
He suffered minor bruising and a laceration to the head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
Kevin Lankinen’s strong 33-save outing helped the Hawks translate a fast start into a 3-1 win Monday. Plus, Dylan Strome was nominated for the Masterton Trophy.
The French, like Americans, have rallied to a centrist candidate to reject the politics of hate and division. But that center will only succeed if fundamental reforms are passed to give working people hope.
Too much time to brood obviously has this columnist in a foul mood.
Law enforcement officials, anti-violence experts, outreach workers, youth workers, community activists and others who care about making sure every one of our neighborhoods is safe all need to put their heads together and start talking. No one has all the answers.