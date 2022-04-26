The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
3 Sumatran tigers found dead in traps, big setback for the endangered species

Conservationists say the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching in Indonesia as villagers turn to hunting to supplement diminished incomes.

Associated Press
   
Yayan Zamzami
East Aceh police officers with the carcasses of two of three Sumatran tigers found dead after being caught in traps near near a palm oil plantation in East Aceh on Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

East Aceh Police

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — Three critically endangered Sumatran tigers were found dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to only about 400.

A female and a male tiger were found dead with leg injuries caused by a snare trap near a palm oil plantation in East Aceh district of Aceh province, according to police chief Hendra Sukmana.

The body of another female tiger was found hours later about 550 yards away with a snare still embedded in her almost-severed neck and legs, he said.

Sukmana said authorities have appealed to the community and plantation companies not to set snares in forest areas wild animals might cross.

Agus Arianto, who heads the conservation agency in Aceh, said several traps similar to those used to capture wild boars on farms were found in the area around the dead tigers.

Snare traps are commonly used by farmers on Sumatra island to catch wild boars, which are considered destructive pests with a wide and ravenous appetite for a variety of plants. But poachers also have used snare traps to kill endangered wildlife for economic purposes.

“We strongly condemned this incident and will cooperate with law enforcement agencies in an investigation,” Arianto said.

Under Indonesia’s Conservation of Natural Resources and Ecosystems law, those who intentionally kill protected animals would face up to five years in prison and a fine equal to about $7,000.

Sumatran tigers — the most critically endangered tiger subspecies — are under increasing pressure as a result of poaching and shrinking jungle habitat, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

It was the latest killing of endangered animals on Sumatra island. Conservationists say the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching as villagers turn to hunting to supplement diminished incomes.

In October, a female tiger was found dead with injuries caused by a snare trap in Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province. That was two months after three tigers, including two cubs, were found dead in the Leuser Ecosystem Area, a forested region for tiger conservation in Aceh and North Sumatra provinces.

Aceh police also arrested four men last June, accusing them of catching a tiger with a snare trap and selling its remains for the equivalent of about $7,000.

Days later, another Sumatran tiger died after it ate a goat laced with rat poison in neighboring North Sumatra province.

A baby elephant died last November after losing half her trunk to a trap set by poachers who prey on the endangered species.

