Lollapalooza 2022 daily lineup announced

The official day-by-day lineup for Lollapalooza 2022 was released Tuesday.

Opening night headliners for Thursday, July 28, include Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, ZHU, and 100 gecs.

Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, and Rezz are headliners for Friday, July 29.

Saturday’s headliners on July 30 are J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, Idles, and Turnstile.

Closing night headliners set for Sunday, July 31, are Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, Kid LAROI, and Charli XCX.

In addition, single-day tickets, starting at $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 27 at lollapalooza.com. Four-day passes are currently on sale.

More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages for this year’s event. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available, and festival merchandise will be available for purchase at the merch tent.

Also, returning this year is Kidzapalooza.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced its pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.