Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 daily lineup announced

Single-day tickets will go on sale April 27.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
   
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Doja Cat performs at Coachella Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

The official day-by-day lineup for Lollapalooza 2022 was released Tuesday.

Opening night headliners for Thursday, July 28, include Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, ZHU, and 100 gecs.

Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver, and Rezz are headliners for Friday, July 29.

Saturday’s headliners on July 30 are J. Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, Idles, and Turnstile.

Closing night headliners set for Sunday, July 31, are Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane’s Addiction, Kid LAROI, and Charli XCX.

In addition, single-day tickets, starting at $125, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 27 at lollapalooza.com. Four-day passes are currently on sale.

More than 170 acts are scheduled across eight stages for this year’s event. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Food from more than 30 local vendors will be available, and festival merchandise will be available for purchase at the merch tent.

Also, returning this year is Kidzapalooza.

The four-day music extravaganza returned to a full-on festival last year, after COVID-19 shutdowns forced its pivot to an online incarnation in 2020.

FRR2TmzWQAI694D.png

