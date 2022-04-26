The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

As eviction cases increase, Cook County officials say less are resulting in orders to vacate apartments

In March, there were 2,500 evictions filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, which was the first time the court processed that many cases since January 2020, according to figures released from Cook County.

Elvia Malagón By Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE As eviction cases increase, Cook County officials say less are resulting in orders to vacate apartments
Protesters calling for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift the ban on rent control in Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic posted “eviction notices” on the governor’s Gold Coast mansion on North Astor Street, Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020. |

Protesters calling for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift the ban on rent control in Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic posted “eviction notices” on the governor’s Gold Coast mansion on North Astor Street, Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

As eviction filings reach pre-pandemic levels, Cook County officials say fewer are resulting in an enforced order pushing tenants out of their homes, according to figures released Tuesday.

In March, there were 2,500 evictions filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, which was the first time the court processed that many cases since January 2020, according to figures released from Cook County.

In January 2020, there were 2,597 eviction cases filed in the county. The coronavirus pandemic upended daily life starting in March 2020 and led to a moratorium in most eviction cases.

When the moratorium was lifted in October 2021, there were 1,866 eviction cases filed that month, according to the county’s data. By January, the number of eviction cases filed each month started to surpass 2,000.

In all of 2021, there were 11,956 cases filed, and so far this year there have been 6,701 eviction cases filed.

For months, housing organizers had been preparing for a potential wave of evictions by helping residents secure rental assistance and conducting negotiations with landlords. Still, residents reported dealing with illegal lockouts and rental scams throughout the pandemic.

Cook County officials say a program providing legal aid for renters along with rental assistance has so far contributed to fewer cases leading to an order to vacate an apartment.

“In the face of an impending crisis, Cook County and community partners stood up programs and pilots focused on getting legal aid, case management and financial assistance to our residents in greatest need,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a statement.

From October to March, there were 1,181 eviction cases that led to a court order enforced by the Cook County sheriff’s office compared to 3,301 from October 2019 to March 2020, according to the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The Zip codes that had the most eviction orders included communities such as South Shore, Chatham and West Woodlawn, according to a WBEZ analysis of Cook County sheriff’s office data.

Michelle Gilbert, the legal director for the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing, said eviction cases are ticking up and expects the number of filings for this month to exceed those from April 2019. However, she said the dynamics of eviction court have changed during the coronavirus pandemic, and she’s encouraging every tenant to attend court virtually or in person.

“We can help get a better outcome than you would have gotten before the county system made these changes,” she said.

The group’s analysis of court data had found that about 30% cases from 2010 to 2019 resulted in an eviction court order during the first hearing, Gilbert said. But now, the first hearing is for case management and tenants are often referred to an early resolution program where attorneys help tenants reach a settlement with their landlord.

Settlements are usually reached through rental assistance that’s paid directly to landlords, but in some cases the relationships between the residents and owners are so tense that an agreement can’t be reached, Gilbert said.

The programs are expected to continue, though it’s unclear if it will be a permanent fixture.

“A lesson that we have to take away from the pandemic — it is better to prevent the harm than to try to treat it,” Gilbert said. “It’s much more expensive to try to re-house people than it is to pay rental assistance.”

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Family of woman believed murdered blasts judge after not-guilty verdict
Latin School student died by suicide after ‘increasingly cruel’ bullying ignored by adults, suit seeking $100M alleges
Proposal would provide benefits to spouses of police officers, other first responders who die by suicide
90-year-old woman last seen in Lake View East
Clouted pot firm makes another run at Rainforest Cafe site
Felon who wasn’t ‘supposed to have a weapon at all’ charged with accidentally shooting friend
The Latest
Shulonda Dansberry, in beige, attends a gathering Tuesday outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in the Little Village neighborhood with family, friends, and supporters of 65-year-old Daisy Hayes to express their outrage with Cook County Judge Diana Kenworthy, who found Hayes’ ex-boyfriend not guilty of her murder last week.
Crime
Family of woman believed murdered blasts judge after not-guilty verdict
Authorities said 65-year-old Daisy Hayes was murdered in 2018 at her Woodlawn apartment by her ex-boyfriend, who carried her body away in a suitcase — but Judge Diana Kenworthy acquitted him last week.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Latin School of Chicago
Education
Latin School student died by suicide after ‘increasingly cruel’ bullying ignored by adults, suit seeking $100M alleges
Students spread a false rumor that the boy was unvaccinated, the suit against the private Gold Coast high school said. Administrators “willfully turned a blind eye” despite the boy’s pleas for help, the suit said.
By Nader Issa
 
CPD vehicles lined up to begin a procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday after an officer was found shot to death in the department’s Homan Square facility.
City Hall
Proposal would provide benefits to spouses of police officers, other first responders who die by suicide
The push for the suicide benefits ordinance, which would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018, included pleas from two women whose husbands took their own lives after serving a combined 30 years on the Chicago Police Department.
By Fran Spielman
 
A People Gas crew installing new pipes in Albany Park in 2019. The utility says the pipe-replacement work is vital to keeping its natural gas system safe.
Letters to the Editor
Peoples Gas is committed to modernizing Chicago’s natural gas delivery system
Providing gas service through one of the oldest delivery systems in the United States poses a significant reliability and safety risk for everyone in Chicago.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dolores_Harrison_.png
News
90-year-old woman last seen in Lake View East
Dolores Harrison was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West Surf Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 