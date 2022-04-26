Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED golf tour features stop in Chicago

Three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is launching a golf tournament through his lifestyle brand UNDERRATED, and the five-part tour features a stop in Chicago.

The brand was launched in 2019 with the goal of celebrating underrated and underrepresented people all over the world. Last week Curry announced UNDERRATED would expand to golf.

“Everybody knows I love golf,” Curry said in a video. “I couldn’t be more excited to extend this love to the best golfers across the country.”

The tour, accredited by the American Junior Golf Association, features five stops at top courses across the country. The tour debuts in Chicago June 21-23 at Cog Hill Golf Club.

The summer-long tour, open to athletes of all genders ages 12-18, culminates with the championship in San Francisco at TPC Harding Park Aug. 28-30 and golfers will be playing for the “Curry Cup.”

The entire tour will be free of charge for players which includes travel, lodging and meals.

Curry’s mission with the golf tour is to increase participation from diverse communities to establish equal representation across the sport.

“Less than two percent of golfers are people of color,” Curry said. “Our tour provides a platform of equity, access and opportunity for boys and girls that want to play and compete with the current best players on the AJGA.”

In his post, Curry said that the game of golf should be accessible for all and UNDERRATED is making the highest level of competition in the sport available to all athletes, regardless of their background.

Golfers interested in participating can register on the brand’s website.

