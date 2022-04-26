The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Marcus Stroman records first quality start as Cubs fall to Braves

Stroman looked more in sync Tuesday after battling mechanical issues in his last two starts.

By Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Marcus Stroman records first quality start as Cubs fall to Braves
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman threw six innings for the first time this season against the Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman threw six innings for the first time this season against the Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday.

Getty

ATLANTA – After pitcher Marcus Stroman’s strong debut with the Cubs, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked about the right-hander’s desire to unlock an even better version of himself.

“A lot of his career has been really, really good for a long time,” Hottovy said earlier this month, “And he’s done a lot on athleticism, and I think there’s a whole ‘nother dial there that I think can get turned up if he takes what he’s already really good at and is able to repeat that a lot more consistently, the sky’s the limit, really, on what he can do.”

Since that first outing, Stroman has been searching for a consistent rhythm for his last two starts. The Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday was a step toward getting Stroman back to feeling in sync on the mound. And once he gets there, the Cubs can again talk about turning up the dial.

“I’m not someone to dwell,” Stroman said last week. “I’m gonna do everything I can to work on things and improve, as I would do if I had a great start. I’m always adapting and changing. So, I’m a realist. This is not half a bad season. It’s just two bad starts, and I’m going to keep it at that and keep moving forward.”

Stroman seemed to be in rhythm more consistently on Tuesday, as he allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits, a quality start.

The Braves would have done even less damage if it weren’t for a hard line drive to center field that Michael Hermosillo misplayed, caught in between for a waist-high hop that got behind him. Dansby Swanson scored from first base, and Ozzie Albies, who’d hit the single, made it all the way to third.

Stroman again stifled the Braves’ momentum, retiring the next two batters in order. He struck out Matt Olson and induced a flyout from Austin Riley.

In the sixth, Stroman’s last inning on the mound, the Cubs’ outfield defense helped him secure a 1-2-3 frame. Hermosillo ran into the wall on a long fly ball from Travis d’Arnaud, making the catch in a full-out sprint. Seiya Suzuki caught the last out of the frame against the Braves bullpen’s netting.

Next Up In News
Russia’s war on Ukraine heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze
As eviction cases increase, Cook County officials say less are resulting in orders to vacate apartments
Family of woman believed murdered blasts judge after not-guilty verdict
Latin School student died by suicide after ‘increasingly cruel’ bullying ignored by adults, suit seeking $100M alleges
Proposal would provide benefits to spouses of police officers, other first responders who die by suicide
90-year-old woman last seen in Lake View East
The Latest
In this Sun-Times file photo, Kelly Cheng (right), general manager, Michael Cheng (center), head BBQ Chef and Laura Cheng, executive chef, work together in a kitchen preparing their famous roasted duck. Three children of Eric and Lynda&nbsp;Cheng, the founders of Sun Wah BBQ, are now running the restaurant. Sun Wah BBQ has been an Uptown Chicago destination since 1987 and in January 2018 it was named an American Classic by The James Beard Foundation.
Editorials
When a restaurant’s success runs in the family
Parental knowledge and expertise are lifelong keepsakes that guide and soothe in challenging times. No one knows this better that local restaurateurs. Let’s support them.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before publicly signing the “stop woke” bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Florida on April 22.
Other Views
Censoring books is bad for students, teachers and democracy
As long-time educators, we are alarmed by the rapidly increasing political censorship in education. You should be, too.
By Gina Caneva and Rebecca Woodard
 
merlin_105371037.jpg
Editorials
Smart investment can unlock North Lawndale’s economic potential
North Lawndale and similar struggling neighborhoods are often viewed as too poor to support economic development. A valuable new study makes clear that’s not the case.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Cubs traded Jesse Chavez to the Braves less than a week before facing Atlanta in a three-game series.
Cubs
How Braves’ Jesse Chavez impacted Ethan Roberts in brief Cubs reunion
Chavez appeared in three games for the Cubs this year before they traded him to Atlanta last week for left-hander Sean Newcomb.
By Maddie Lee
 
Stephen Curry’s mission with the golf tour is to increase participation from diverse communities to establish equal representation across the sport.
Golf
Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED golf tour features stop in Chicago
The debut tour stop will be June 21-23 at Cog Hill Golf Club.
By Annie Costabile
 