Marcus Stroman records first quality start as Cubs fall to Braves

ATLANTA – After pitcher Marcus Stroman’s strong debut with the Cubs, pitching coach Tommy Hottovy talked about the right-hander’s desire to unlock an even better version of himself.

“A lot of his career has been really, really good for a long time,” Hottovy said earlier this month, “And he’s done a lot on athleticism, and I think there’s a whole ‘nother dial there that I think can get turned up if he takes what he’s already really good at and is able to repeat that a lot more consistently, the sky’s the limit, really, on what he can do.”

Since that first outing, Stroman has been searching for a consistent rhythm for his last two starts. The Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday was a step toward getting Stroman back to feeling in sync on the mound. And once he gets there, the Cubs can again talk about turning up the dial.

“I’m not someone to dwell,” Stroman said last week. “I’m gonna do everything I can to work on things and improve, as I would do if I had a great start. I’m always adapting and changing. So, I’m a realist. This is not half a bad season. It’s just two bad starts, and I’m going to keep it at that and keep moving forward.”

Stroman seemed to be in rhythm more consistently on Tuesday, as he allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits, a quality start.

The Braves would have done even less damage if it weren’t for a hard line drive to center field that Michael Hermosillo misplayed, caught in between for a waist-high hop that got behind him. Dansby Swanson scored from first base, and Ozzie Albies, who’d hit the single, made it all the way to third.

Stroman again stifled the Braves’ momentum, retiring the next two batters in order. He struck out Matt Olson and induced a flyout from Austin Riley.

In the sixth, Stroman’s last inning on the mound, the Cubs’ outfield defense helped him secure a 1-2-3 frame. Hermosillo ran into the wall on a long fly ball from Travis d’Arnaud, making the catch in a full-out sprint. Seiya Suzuki caught the last out of the frame against the Braves bullpen’s netting.

