The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Eat Well Well Taste

Chickpea charm — the highly versatile legume dishes up plenty of taste, protein

Known by so many names around the world—Spanish garbanzo, Italian ceci, Indian gram—the name chickpea comes from “chich pease,” a version of the French name for this beloved legume.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
SHARE Chickpea charm — the highly versatile legume dishes up plenty of taste, protein
Chickpeas deliver protein, fiber, resistant starch, unsaturated fatty acids and a variety of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds.

Chickpeas deliver protein, fiber, resistant starch, unsaturated fatty acids and a variety of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds.

Dreamstime/TNS

There are plenty reasons to add chickpeas to your diet.

Known by so many names around the world—Spanish garbanzo, Italian ceci, Indian gram—the name chickpea comes from “chich pease,” a version of the French name for this beloved legume. Its Latin botanical name, Cicer arietinum, which means “small ram,” is a nod to its resemblance to a ram’s head.

This Middle East native dates back nearly 8,000 years ago and has been a staple relied upon as a beneficial food source and for its medicinal properties, treating warts, gout, and male infertility. Famously known for its role in culinary favorites, like hummus and falafel, this versatile gem dishes up protein and fiber, along with health benefits.

Chickpeas are part of the plant family of legumes, Fabaceae, along with black beans, peanuts and lentils. The two main varieties are the larger round, cream-colored Kabuli-type, which is most common in the U.S., and the smaller and darker irregularly-shaped Desi-type, used more often in the rest of the world, especially India and the Middle East.

A half-cup serving of cooked chickpeas contains 25% DV (DV=Daily Value, based on 2,000 calories/day) of dietary fiber and 15% DV of protein, as well as 42% DV of bone healthy manganese and 36% DV of cell protecting folate, as well as a host of health promoting plant compounds.

Chickpeas deliver protein, fiber, resistant starch, unsaturated fatty acids and a variety of vitamins, minerals and plant compounds, and are shown to improve long-term glycemic response and to promote cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol, lipid, and blood pressure levels, according to a review in the journal Nutrients (2020). A good source of dietary fiber and protein, chickpeas may also suppress appetite and help with healthy weight management, as well as have a positive impact on blood sugar levels (Journal of Food Science Technology, 2017).

Select dried chickpeas, whether in bulk bins or packaged, that are moisture-free and whole, not cracked. Store in an airtight container up to a year in a cool, dark place.

Dried chickpeas need to be soaked first, then covered with a couple inches of fresh water, brought to a boil, then simmered until tender, one to two hours.

Canned and frozen chickpeas are also available as time-saving alternatives. Enjoy them in hummus—pureed with garlic, lemon and tahini—on salads, in pasta and side dishes, in soups and stews, or tossed with olive oil, sea salt and spices.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Ginger’s health benefits might surprise you
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
‘Period flu’ is a more ‘severe’ form of PMS — and it’s very real
At-risk immunocompromised Americans decry lifting of travel mask mandate
How to hard boil eggs to perfection for Easter, Passover, year-round
The Latest
Carol Burnett will reminisce about her life and career during her show Thursday night at the Chicago Theatre.
Entertainment and Culture
Carol Burnett glad to have this time together with her fans
The iconic comedienne/actress has been making people laugh for nearly 70 years. She headlines the Chicago Theatre this week.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Teen shot in the head in West Garfield Park
He was brought to Stroger Hospital, in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
TheOffer_103_NW_1030_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Offer’ takes too long, gets too silly in dramatizing the making of ‘The Godfather’
How did things ever get so dumb? Behind-the-scenes Paramount+ series degrades its story with clumsy parallels and over-the-top scenes.
By Richard Roeper
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
3 shot Tuesday in Chicago
A 38-year-old woman was shot in Englewood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dolores_Harrison_.png
News
90-year-old woman last seen in Lake View East located
Dolores Harrison had last been seen Tuesday in the 300 block of West Surf Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 