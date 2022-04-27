ComEd is committed to keeping electric bills affordable

In a recent editorial, “Excise any bloat from ComEd’s rate hike request,” the Sun-Times board argues that ComEd “must be required to justify every dollar of every rate hike” to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). We agree. But, contrary to the impression left by the editorial, we will continue, as we always have, to work very closely with ICC staff and other stakeholders and advocacy groups to do so.

Under state law, we must show that our costs are reasonable, prudent and support service to customers before they go into rates at all, let alone produce a penny of profit.The ICC, which regulates utilities, reviews our costs in an eight-month public process in which the Illinois attorney general, consumer groups and other advocates actively participate. Moreover, if we fail to deliver for customers on any of several service quality targets, we face financial penalties.

As we make critical grid investments, we are also committed to keeping electric bills affordable. For the last 10 years, families served by ComEd have seen their power bills remain steady, thanks in part to rate decreases. Now, ComEd is requesting an increase in delivery charges for 2023 to support $2.9 billion of investment that helps advance the goals of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act passed in Illinois to address climate change, create clean energy jobs, ensure equity and prioritize a just transition to a green economy.

These investments include critical infrastructure enhancements needed to support both reliability and resiliency in the face of more severe weather events, to meet increased demand and to support the transition to 100% clean energy as more wind and solar energy, electric vehicles and battery storage come on the grid. There also will be significant offsets on customers’ bills from decreases in other bill components, from accelerated credits of tax benefits to customers and from carbon mitigation credits.

We are working harder than ever to both meet the state’s energy needs and build back the faith and trust of our customers, and that includes making sure they know what our investments are for.

Gil Quiniones, CEO, Commonwealth Edison

Stop labeling youth

Juvenile delinquency in the Chicago area has been prevalent in the news. The increase in downtown areas and shops being a target of “youthful deviant behavior” is cause for concern. The public outcry has turned to name-calling, creating negative labels rather than solutions.

Placing a negative label on juveniles creates social stigma. Many people may wonder: Why aren’t these kids in school? Where are their parents?

Instead of focusing on the wrong-doing of these juveniles, we must look into what our juvenile justice system and society as a whole can offer them. We can do more to make sure resources like adequate schooling and mental health counseling are provided.

We cannot deter deviant youth behavior if we are not listening to their struggles. Put priority on the fact that juveniles are still developing, physically and mentally. Create an opportunity to put more positive labels on youth, rather than the label of deviant behavior.

Katherine Lynch, West Rogers Park