The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Eat Well Well

Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health

Stanford researchers found that a 10-week diet high in fermented foods resulted in measurable improvements in microbiome diversity, decreases in markers of inflammation.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Matthew Kadey
SHARE Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health
Including one or more of these foods into your daily diet is good for the gut.

Including one or more of these foods—yogurt, sauerkraut, pickles, kefir—into your daily diet is good for the gut.

Dreamstime/TNS

A wide body of evidence has shown that diet shapes the gut microbiome, and we can give our colony of beneficial gut micro-bugs a boost by feeding it more not-so-fresh foods.

After analyzing blood and stool samples of healthy adult participants, Stanford School of Medicine researchers found that a 10-week diet high in fermented foods (six servings daily) resulted in measurable improvements in microbiome diversity and decreases in markers of inflammation, suggesting the result was improved immune status.

This is noteworthy because science has found that healthy people typically have a more diverse microbiome than those suffering from chronic conditions.

Fermentation is a process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria break down food components, such as sugars, into other products, such as organic acids or alcohol. Historically, this has been used to extend shelf-life of items like vegetables and dairy.

Beyond the potential microbiome benefit, fermentation might generate bioactive compounds. It also creates new flavor compounds — why yogurt doesn’t taste like thick milk.

The optimal amount of fermented food intake is yet to be determined. But it appears that including one or more of these foods in your diet is good for the gut:

Yogurt — Fermentation makes this dairy easier to digest even for those with lactose intolerance. Make sure it includes live, active cultures.

Miso — Made from cooked whole soybeans combined with the bacteria “starter” koji, salt, and rice or barley, this umami-rich paste is great whisked into salad dressings or other foods.

Tempeh — Whole soybeans are soaked, cooked, left to ferment and pressed into a meaty patty. Marinate and grill it like steak, or crumble and use as a substitute for ground meat in chili, pasta sauces and tacos.

Sauerkraut — Submerged in a salty liquid for several days, cabbage slowly ferments into a crunchy, tangy condiment. To guarantee it has probiotics, look for the words “unpasteurized” or “raw” on labels.

Kefir — Most brands contain a higher probiotic count than yogurt, which accounts for its extra tang. Drink straight up, or use in smoothies.

Kimchi — This Korean staple is made when vegetables are mixed with a fiery garlic-chili seasoning and left to ferment for several days by lactic acid bacteria. Use as a topping for eggs, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and pizza.

Sourdough — Its tang comes from the old-school baking method of kickstarting fermentation with a bacteria- and yeast-rich starter.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by experts on health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Hybrid work schedule can have health benefits
Chickpea charm — the highly versatile legume dishes up plenty of taste, protein
Ginger’s health benefits might surprise you
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
‘Period flu’ is a more ‘severe’ form of PMS — and it’s very real
At-risk immunocompromised Americans decry lifting of travel mask mandate
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Politics
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.
By Sun-times Staff Reports
 
Adrian Matejka, the new editor of Poetry magazine.
Entertainment and Culture
Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine, which faced criticism on diversity
Published in Chicago, it’s one of the country’s oldest and most prominent literary publications. Matejka, a former Indiana poet laureate, has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Widower in his 60s asks, Do women my age want sex?
Now dating again, man isn’t sure whether women at this stage of life view intimacy as just a requirement of marriage.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Two teenage boys were wounded in separate shootings in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
UTBOH_AG_GALLERY_0013_2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Acting the main draw for series on shocking Utah murders
Hulu drama worth seeing for Andrew Garfield as a Mormon detective and Daisy Edgar-Jones as a family’s doomed newcomer.
By Richard Roeper
 